Top 7 golfers to watch at The CJ Cup Byron Nelson 2024 ft. Jordan Spieth

PGA Tour players will tee off at this week's The CJ Cup Byron Nelson event. The tournament will start with its inaugural round on Thursday, May 2nd, and conclude on Sunday, May 5th, at TPC Craig Ranch.

The four-day tournament has a 72-hole stroke play format and features a regular full-size field. The PGA Tour event has a cutline after 36 holes, and only players finishing above the cutline will compete in the final two rounds.

The 2024 CJ Cup Byron Nelson features a stellar field with some of the best-ranked golfers in the world, including defending champion Jason Day. Here are the seven PGA Tour players to watch at the 2024 CJ Cup Byron Nelson.

Top 7 golfers to watch at The CJ Cup Byron Nelson 2024

#1 Jordan Spieth

Jordan Spieth (Image via Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

Jordan Spieth is one of the top-ranked golfers playing this week at the 2024 CJ Cup Byron Nelson. With odds of +1200, he is the favorite to win this week.

Spieth was the runner-up at the tournament in 2022 and possesses experience playing at the golf course. Moreover, he has been playing fairly well in the 2024 PGA Tour season, raising the expectations of fans from the American golfer.

Having played in 10 events in 2024, Jordan Spieth has recorded three top-10 finishes.

#2 Si Woo Kim

Si Woo Kim (Image via Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

South Korean golfer Si Woo Kim has played in 11 events in the 2024 PGA Tour season and recorded one top-10 finish. He has the odds to win the event at +2200, as per CBS Sports. He was the runner-up at the event in 2023 and will be looking to win this week.

#3 K.H. Lee

K.H. Lee (Image via Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

K.H. Lee has odds of +6000 to win the 2024 CJ Cup Byron Nelson event. The South Korean golfer tasted victory at the Byron Nelson event twice in his career, and it will be interesting to see if he can win this week.

He registered a three-stroke victory over Sam Burns in 2021 and then went on to win the 2022 edition of the tournament by one stroke over Jordan Spieth.

#4 Jason Day

Jason Day (Image via Andrew Redington/Getty Images)

Defending champion Jason Day is yet another golfer to watch out for at the 2024 CJ Cup Byron Nelson. He won the event twice and will be defending his title this week to win it for the third time.

Jason Day won the Byron Nelson in 2010 by registering a two-stroke victory over Blake Adams, Brian Gay, and Jeff Overton. The Aussie is one of the favourites to bet on for the week, with odds of +1800.

#5 Will Zalatoris

Will Zalatoris (Image via Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

Will Zalatoris' odds to win the 2024 CJ Cup Byron Nelson are +2200, as per CBS Sports. After struggling with an injury last year, Zalatoris is finally back on track this season. He played in 10 events and was the runner-up at The Genesis Invitational. He missed the cut in three tournaments in 2024.

#6 Sungjae Im

Sungjae Im (Image via Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

Sungjae Im has been impressive in the last few seasons on the PGA Tour and is one of the favorites to bet on for the week. He played in 12 events this season and had one top-10 finish. His odds of winning the event are +2200.

#7 Adam Scott

Adam Scott (Image via Warren Little/Getty Images)

With odds of +2500, Adam Scott is another golfer to watch out for at the 2024 CJ Cup Byron Nelson. He played in seven tournaments this season and recorded one top-10 finish. He last competed at the Masters and settled in a tie for 22nd place.