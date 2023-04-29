Putters are arguably the most important club in any golfer's bag. It is the one club that can save a round or ruin it. The PGA Tour season is well underway, and we have seen some great golf and some great putting.

In this listicle, we will be taking a look at the top putters used by PGA Tour winners in the 2022-23 season.

#1. Odyssey White Hot OG 2-Ball

Odyssey White Hot OG 2-Ball

The Odyssey White Hot OG 2-Ball has been one of the most popular putters on the PGA Tour for years, and it continues to be a favorite among players.

These putters feature a 2-Ball alignment system that helps golfers line up their putts more accurately. It also has a milled face that creates a soft feel at impact. The Odyssey White Hot OG 2-Ball has been used by multiple winners this season, including Rory McIlroy, Harris English, and Ryan Palmer.

#2. Scotty Cameron Phantom X 11.5

Scotty Cameron Phantom X 11.5

Scotty Cameron's Phantom X 11.5 putter has been a hit on the PGA Tour this season. It features a sleek design with a low-bend shaft that promotes a slightly arced putting stroke.

These putters also have a milled face that provides a soft feel and good feedback. The Phantom X 11.5 has been used by several winners this season, including Justin Thomas, Abraham Ancer, and Hideki Matsuyama.

#3. TaylorMade Spider X Hydro Blast

TaylorMade Spider X Hydro Blast

The TaylorMade Spider X Hydro Blast putter is a popular choice among PGA Tour players, thanks to its high level of forgiveness and stability. These putters feature a multi-material construction that includes a lightweight aluminium body and a heavy steel frame for maximum stability.

Spider X also has a True Path alignment system that helps golfers line up their putts more accurately. These putters have been used by multiple winners this season, including Jon Rahm and Cameron Smith.

#4. Ping Vault 2.0 Dale Anser

Ping Vault 2.0 Dale Anser

The Ping Vault 2.0 Dale Anser putter is a classic design that has been updated for modern players. It features a milled face that provides a soft feel and good feedback, as well as a custom tungsten sole weight that helps to optimize the centre of gravity. The Dale Anser has been used by multiple winners this season, including Collin Morikawa and Will Zalatoris.

#5. Odyssey Stroke Lab Seven

Odyssey Stroke Lab Seven

The Odyssey Stroke Lab Seven putter is designed to promote a more consistent stroke by using a multi-material shaft that combines graphite and steel. This putter also has a milled face that provides a soft feel and good feedback.

The Stroke Lab Seven features Odyssey's White Hot Microhinge insert, which is designed to create more topspin and reduce skidding. This putter has been used by multiple winners this season, including Max Homa and Patrick Cantlay.

#6. Titleist Scotty Cameron Select Newport 3

Titleist Scotty Cameron Select Newport 3

The Titleist Scotty Cameron Select Newport 3 putter is a classic design that has been updated for modern players. It features a milled face that provides a soft feel and good feedback, as well as a custom tungsten sole weight that helps to optimize the center of gravity. The Newport 3 has been used by multiple winners this season, including Jordan Spieth and Daniel Berger.

#7. Odyssey White Hot OG Rossie S

Zurich Classic of New Orleans - Final Round

The Odyssey White Hot OG Rossie S putter is a mallet-style putter that features a single-bend shaft and a slant-neck hosel. It also has a milled face that creates a soft feel at impact.

The Rossie S is designed to be a high-MOI putter, which helps to reduce twisting on off-center hits. This putter has been used by multiple winners this season, including Sam Burns and Adam Scott.

#8. TaylorMade TP Juno

TaylorMade TP Juno

The TaylorMade TP Juno putter is a blade-style putter that features a single-bend shaft and a 45-degree toe hang. It also has a milled face that provides a soft feel and good feedback. The TP Juno is designed to be a high-MOI putter, which helps to reduce twisting on off-center hits. This putter has been used by multiple winners this season, including Kevin Na and Stewart Cink.

#9. Bettinardi Studio Stock 7

RBC Heritage - Round One

The Bettinardi Studio Stock 7 putter is a mallet-style putter that features a double-bend shaft and a 45-degree toe hang. It also has a milled face that provides a soft feel and good feedback.

The Studio Stock 7 is designed to be a high-MOI putter, which helps to reduce twisting on off-center hits. These putters have been used by multiple winners this season, including Kevin Kisner and Brian Harman.

#10. Odyssey Ten S

Odyssey Ten S

The Odyssey Ten S putter is a mallet-style putter that features a double-bend shaft and a slant-neck hosel. It also has a milled face that creates a soft feel at impact. The Ten S is designed to be a high-MOI putter, which helps to reduce twisting on off-center hits. These putters have been used by multiple winners this season, including Webb Simpson and Billy Horschel.

From classic designs to modern technology, these putters offer golfers a variety of options to help them sink more putts and win more tournaments. It will be interesting to see which putters will continue to be popular among PGA Tour players as the season progresses.

