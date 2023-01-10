Jon Rahm won his eighth PGA Tour title in Hawaii: Here’s a look at his wins so far

Jon Rahm is one of the best golfers in the game right now and just cemented that fact with his eighth career PGA Tour victory.

The Sentry Tournament of Champions marked the first official event of 2023. Rahm never looked assured about his victory and it required a clever comeback on his part.

He began with a bogey on the final day of the competition, a foreboding beginning. However, he went on to finish 10 under in remarkable fashion.

Here's how the event turned out as Rahm took home another victory:

Jon Rahm Collin Morikawa Tom Hoge Max Homa Tom Kim J.J. Spaun Tony Finau K.H. Lee Scottie Scheffler Matt Fitzpatrick Will Zalatoris Luke List Cameron Young Jordan Spieth Sungjae Im Patrick Cantlay Brian Harmon Viktor Hovland Corey Conners Aaron Wise Mackenzie Hughes Sepp Straka J.T. Poston Hideki Matsuyama Seamus Power Justin Thomas Scott Stallings Trey Mullinax Adam Scott Billy Horschel

According to CNN, Rahm was just as stunned as everyone else that he was able to make a comeback:

“I needed to play good and he needed to make a couple of mistakes," he said. "If you told me at the beginning of the round after that bogey I was going to do what I did, I don’t know if I would have believed you.”

Collin Morikawa, who held the lead before the collapse, said:

“You work so hard and you give yourself these opportunities. I just made three poor swings, really, at the wrong times. It’s never a good time to put a poor swing on it, but sometimes, it works out and these never worked out. I don’t know what I’m going to learn from this week, but it just didn’t seem like it was that far off. It really wasn’t. Yeah, it sucks.”

Rahm, the world No.5 in OWGR, was able to capture his eighth win as a result.

All of Jon Rahm's PGA Tour victories

Winning a PGA Tour event is a difficult endeavor. For starters, it requires several days of top performance. In other sports, it only takes one day to win a game, but golf transpires over several days.

Secondly, a single misstep can open the door for all the other competitors (of which there are far more than in other sports) to steal the lead. Golfers can squander leads in a blink of an eye, like what happened to Morikawa.

Jon Rahm has been able to weather those storms eight times and take home the victory.

In 2017, the golfer earned his first-ever PGA Tour victory in the Farmers Insurance Open. In 2018, he won the CareerBuilder Challenge.

The following year, Rahm took home the trophy for the Zurich Classic of New Orleans. In, 2020, he won the Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide and the BMW Championship.

Jon Rahm won the 2021 U.S. Open

In 2021, Rahm won the U.S. Open and in 2022, he won the Mexico Open at Vidanta. It is only one month into the new year and it already features a victory for Rahm.

