"Ugly", "Absolutely hideous": Fans react to Jason Day's outfit choice for third round of Genesis Invitational

Jason Day is starring in this week's field at the 2025 Genesis Invitational at Torrey Pines in Southern California. Known for his bold choices in golf clothing, the 37-year-old's outfit during Saturday's round sparked criticism from fans on social media.

NUCLR Golf took to their X (formerly known as Twitter) platform to share an image of Jason Day's all white outfit which included a white cardigan with blue and yellow prints of a golf swing. Here's a look at the PGA Tour sensation's outfit on February 15 (via X @NUCLRGolf):

NUCLR Golf gave fans a prompt that read: "His sweater is ______." One fan completed the prompt by claiming that Day's apparel sponsor, Malbon, makes "ugly" attire. The fan wrote (via X @mfjones69_):

"Ugly just like everything else Malbon makes."

Another golf enthusiast claimed that Day is "trolling" people with his clothing choices. The fan wrote (via X @OnlyPinsGolf):

"He’s just trolling everyone at this point. Absolutely hideous."

Malbon's golf apparel has sparked a lot of criticism on social media ever since Day began sporting the brand at the begining of the PGA Tour's 2024 season. One fan took to the comments section to claim that Malbon is the "worst" golf apparel brand while terming Day's look a "bozo outfit."

The X user wrote (via X @TheQuarterZip):

"Another bozo outfit from the worst brand in clothing," commented the fan.

One fan claimed that if the PGA Tour is allowing Day to wear his signature style of clothing, the circuit should also allow its players to wear shorts during competition. The golf user wrote (via X @Belasic_Mark):

"Don’t really care much for what players wear personally, but if the PGA Tour is fine with this, then we should just allow shorts because this is just wild," said the user.

Here are a few other fans' reactions to Day's cardigan during the penultimate round of the 2025 Genesis Invitational (via X @NUCLR Golf):

A golf enthusiast wrote, "Don't get me wrong, I like J Day, but these outfits keep getting worse week to week. I'm sure he simply doesn't care, smiling all the way to the bank."

"Does Malbon have 80 year olds as designers?," commented an X user.

Jason Day paired the graphic cardigan with cream colored pleated pants and a white polo shirt. The outfit was completed with a pair of traditional white golf shoes and a matching visor.

Jason Day's 2025 Genesis Invitational Round 3 Scorecard

Jason Day is tied for 50th place in the 54 player field at this week's Genesis Invitational. The Australian golfer posted rouns of 76, 72, and 74 to total 6 over par through 54 holes.

Here's a look into his scorecard for Saturday's round (via PGA Tour):

Hole 1 (par 4) - 3

Hole 2 (par 4) - 3

Hole 3 (par 3) - 3

Hole 4 (par 4) - 4

Hole 5 (par 4) - 5

Hole 6 (par 5) - 5

Hole 7 (par 4) - 4

Hole 8 (par 3) - 3

Hole 9 (par 5) - 5

Hole 10 (par 4) - 5

Hole 11 (par 3) - 4

Hole 12 (par 4) - 4

Hole 13 (par 5) - 5

Hole 14 (par 4) - 4

Hole 15 (par 4) - 4

Hole 16 (par 3) - 3

Hole 17 (par 4) - 4

Hole 18 (par 5) - 6

