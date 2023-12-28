Understanding the differences between red, yellow, and white markers on a golf course

Golf courses have unique red, white, and yellow marks, which are used to represent penalty areas. Red and yellow stakes are used to mark the penalty area, which may or may not contain water.

If the ball lands in the yellow penalty area, which is called virtually certain, golfers can get two relief options. However, they will be punished with one stroke.

The first option allows the players to retake the shot from the original position of the ball if they are a 100 per cent sure about the position of the ball. The second option allows them to take the shot from the line of the flag where their ball last crossed the penalty area.

The red mark is also used to represent the penalty area, more specifically the lateral hazards. In this case, the golfers get one-stroke penalty relief. This provides the aforementioned two reliefs with a third one, which allows players to drop the ball at two club lengths from the area where it last touched the red stake area.

The ball may be dropped by players up to two club lengths from the boundary where it enters the red stake area. However, it must not be in the same penalty area or close to the hole.

White stakes represent the out-of-bounds area. In this case, players won't be granted any relief. However, if someone wants to take relief from it, they can get it under Rule 19, which focuses on unplayable balls.

It is important to note that red and yellow stakes are movable stakes. This means that if they are in the playing area, players can move them and after taking the shot, they can move them back to their normal position. However, players are not allowed to move the white out-of-bounds stake.

What are the penalty areas?

Penalty areas are designated places on golf courses that serve as warning signs to players, telling them not to put their ball there. These are typically the spots that the golf crew has colored-marked with different hues to indicate the presence of potential hazards to the golfers, like wood, water, or other obstacles.

These areas are described by the USGA as:

"Penalty areas are one of the five defined areas of the course and can be marked as either red or yellow. When your ball lies in a penalty area, you can play it as it lies or take relief outside the penalty area for one penalty stroke."

If the ball lands in these areas, players can either continue their game as usual or take relief that costs them one stroke to move their ball.