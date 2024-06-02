"Unserious organization" - Fans disappointed after 2024 Memorial Tournament announces list of exempted players ft. Brandt Snedeker

The Muirfield Village Golf Club in Dublin, Ohio, will host the 2024 Memorial Tournament the following week, from June 6 to 9. Notable competitors include Shane Lowry, Tony Finau, Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlroy, and others, making the field extremely strong.

The Memorial Tournament is one of the 8 signature events on the PGA Tour. Hence, the field size is limited, with increased prize money purse than the previous years. The field will comprise the Top-50 FedExCup rankings of the previous year, Aon Next10, Aon Swing5, current year winners, and sponsor exemptions.

The PGA Tour Communications revealed three of four sponsor exemptions restricted to PGA Tour members for the 2024 Memorial Tournament. The three golfers are Matt Kuchar, Brandt Snedeker, and Billy Horschel.

Immediately after this tweet, fans expressed their opinion regarding the choices for the sponsor exemptions.

"Unserious organization," they wrote.

"These should be saved for upcoming stars like Gordon Sargent n Michael Thorbjornsen this is we’re the PGA really gets it wrong. They don’t promote the next generation stars. Those two guys should be receiving so many exemptions," another fan wrote.

"No issue with Billy Herschel but Kuchar and Snedeker is a strange one …..," wrote a fan.

A few fans even predicted the final sponsor exemption spot.

"Here comes Webb for the final spot," a user predicted.

However, some fans welcomed this choice and believed it was a good decision by the Memorial Tournament sponsors.

"People are anti Snedeker, not sure why. He’s the man," remarked a fan.

"Looks like all the big dawgs are gonna be at Jack’s Place next week," wrote a fan.

Field for the 2024 Memorial Tournament

All the golfers eligible for the 2024 Memorial Tournament will be competing, and as of now, there are no withdrawals. However, the Aon Next 10 and Aon Swing 5 exemptions will be confirmed after the 2024 RBC Canadian Open finishes.

Here's a list of all the confirmed golfers competing at the 2024 Memorial at Muirfield Village next week:

Viktor Hovland Xander Schauffele Wyndham Clark Rory McIlroy Patrick Cantlay Collin Morikawa Scottie Scheffler Tommy Fleetwood Matt Fitzpatrick Sam Burns Max Homa Keegan Bradley Adam Schenk Russell Henley Sepp Straka Rickie Fowler Lucas Glover Tony Finau Si Woo Kim Tom Kim Brian Harman Sungjae Im Nick Taylor Corey Conners Jordan Spieth Jason Day Emiliano Grillo Taylor Moore Sahith Theegala Chris Kirk Denny McCarthy Justin Rose Andrew Putnam Kurt Kitayama Adam Svensson Harris English J.T. Poston Lee Hodges Seamus Power Cameron Young Eric Cole Byeong Hun An Adam Hadwin Tom Hoge Brendon Todd Cam Davis Patrick Rodgers Hideki Matsuyama Mackenzie Hughes Nick Dunlap Austin Eckroat Peter Malnati Taylor Pendrith Matt Kuchar Brandt Snedeker Billy Horschel