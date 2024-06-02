  • home icon
  "Unserious organization" - Fans disappointed after 2024 Memorial Tournament announces list of exempted players ft. Brandt Snedeker

"Unserious organization" - Fans disappointed after 2024 Memorial Tournament announces list of exempted players ft. Brandt Snedeker

By Amey Kulkarni
Modified Jun 02, 2024 19:29 GMT
Charles Schwab Challenge - Round Two
Brandt Snedeker receives sponsor exemption for the 2024 Memorial Tournament

The Muirfield Village Golf Club in Dublin, Ohio, will host the 2024 Memorial Tournament the following week, from June 6 to 9. Notable competitors include Shane Lowry, Tony Finau, Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlroy, and others, making the field extremely strong.

The Memorial Tournament is one of the 8 signature events on the PGA Tour. Hence, the field size is limited, with increased prize money purse than the previous years. The field will comprise the Top-50 FedExCup rankings of the previous year, Aon Next10, Aon Swing5, current year winners, and sponsor exemptions.

The PGA Tour Communications revealed three of four sponsor exemptions restricted to PGA Tour members for the 2024 Memorial Tournament. The three golfers are Matt Kuchar, Brandt Snedeker, and Billy Horschel.

Immediately after this tweet, fans expressed their opinion regarding the choices for the sponsor exemptions.

"Unserious organization," they wrote.
"These should be saved for upcoming stars like Gordon Sargent n Michael Thorbjornsen this is we’re the PGA really gets it wrong. They don’t promote the next generation stars. Those two guys should be receiving so many exemptions," another fan wrote.
"No issue with Billy Herschel but Kuchar and Snedeker is a strange one …..," wrote a fan.

A few fans even predicted the final sponsor exemption spot.

"Here comes Webb for the final spot," a user predicted.

However, some fans welcomed this choice and believed it was a good decision by the Memorial Tournament sponsors.

"People are anti Snedeker, not sure why. He’s the man," remarked a fan.
"Looks like all the big dawgs are gonna be at Jack’s Place next week," wrote a fan.

Field for the 2024 Memorial Tournament

All the golfers eligible for the 2024 Memorial Tournament will be competing, and as of now, there are no withdrawals. However, the Aon Next 10 and Aon Swing 5 exemptions will be confirmed after the 2024 RBC Canadian Open finishes.

Here's a list of all the confirmed golfers competing at the 2024 Memorial at Muirfield Village next week:

  1. Viktor Hovland
  2. Xander Schauffele
  3. Wyndham Clark
  4. Rory McIlroy
  5. Patrick Cantlay
  6. Collin Morikawa
  7. Scottie Scheffler
  8. Tommy Fleetwood
  9. Matt Fitzpatrick
  10. Sam Burns
  11. Max Homa
  12. Keegan Bradley
  13. Adam Schenk
  14. Russell Henley
  15. Sepp Straka
  16. Rickie Fowler
  17. Lucas Glover
  18. Tony Finau
  19. Si Woo Kim
  20. Tom Kim
  21. Brian Harman
  22. Sungjae Im
  23. Nick Taylor
  24. Corey Conners
  25. Jordan Spieth
  26. Jason Day
  27. Emiliano Grillo
  28. Taylor Moore
  29. Sahith Theegala
  30. Chris Kirk
  31. Denny McCarthy
  32. Justin Rose
  33. Andrew Putnam
  34. Kurt Kitayama
  35. Adam Svensson
  36. Harris English
  37. J.T. Poston
  38. Lee Hodges
  39. Seamus Power
  40. Cameron Young
  41. Eric Cole
  42. Byeong Hun An
  43. Adam Hadwin
  44. Tom Hoge
  45. Brendon Todd
  46. Cam Davis
  47. Patrick Rodgers
  48. Hideki Matsuyama
  49. Mackenzie Hughes
  50. Nick Dunlap
  51. Austin Eckroat
  52. Peter Malnati
  53. Taylor Pendrith
  54. Matt Kuchar
  55. Brandt Snedeker
  56. Billy Horschel

