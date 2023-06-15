US Open dress code: What should you wear to the major championship at LACC?

As the US Open approaches, golf fans prepare to witness the world's best golfers compete at the legendary Los Angeles Country Club (LACC). When attending the championship, it is critical to be aware of the LACC dress code.

LACC observes certain dress code rules as the host venue for the US Open to maintain the club's traditions and ensure a courteous environment. While the US Open does not have a dress code, spectators enjoying the competition at LACC are expected to follow the club's norms.

It is essential that you familiarise yourself with the LACC's dress code standards prior to attending the US Open. These standards usually include a variety of wardrobe alternatives appropriate for a golf championship scenario.

By dressing appropriately, you can show respect for the club's traditions while also improving your entire experience at the US Open.

US Open Dress Code at LACC: Key Points to Remember

When visiting the US Open at LACC, it is critical to follow the club's dress code guidelines. Following these principles guarantees that the championship is conducted in a respectful and appropriate manner.

Men's Attire

Men's shirts: Shirts for men must have sleeves and collars and must be worn with trousers.

Shirts for men must have sleeves and collars and must be worn with trousers. Slacks for men: Slacks should be fitted.

Slacks should be fitted. Golf attire: Golf clothing is permitted in the Locker Room, Grill Room, Bar and neighbouring patios.

Golf clothing is permitted in the Locker Room, Grill Room, Bar and neighbouring patios. Jacket requirement: Jackets are required in all other areas of the Clubhouse after 6:00 p.m., unless otherwise indicated for an event.

Jackets are required in all other areas of the Clubhouse after 6:00 p.m., unless otherwise indicated for an event. No hats, caps, or visors: Hats, caps and visors are not permitted within the Clubhouse or on surrounding patios, save on the uncovered terrace adjacent to the Bar. In the case of caps and visors, however, the bill should face front.

Women's Attire

Tops: Unless expressly meant to be worn outside, women's shirts and blouses should be worn inside pants or skirts.

Unless expressly meant to be worn outside, women's shirts and blouses should be worn inside pants or skirts. Bottoms: Women's pants must be fitted and at least ankle length. Skirts should be at least 4 inches above the knee.

Women's pants must be fitted and at least ankle length. Skirts should be at least 4 inches above the knee. Golf Attire: Golf clothing is permitted at all times in the Locker Room, Grill Room, Bar and neighbouring patios.

Golf clothing is permitted at all times in the Locker Room, Grill Room, Bar and neighbouring patios. Evening Attire: After 6:00 p.m., women can wear dressy skirts and blouses, suits, tailored pants suits, pants, blazers, or evening pants sets in all other sections of the Clubhouse, unless otherwise indicated for a specific occasion.

After 6:00 p.m., women can wear dressy skirts and blouses, suits, tailored pants suits, pants, blazers, or evening pants sets in all other sections of the Clubhouse, unless otherwise indicated for a specific occasion. Restrictions on Hats, Caps, and Visors: Except for brimmed hats, hats, caps, and visors are not permitted within the Clubhouse or on surrounding patios. Hats, caps and visors, on the other hand, are permitted exclusively on the uncovered terrace adjacent to the Bar (with the bill facing forward in the case of caps and visors).

Children's Clothing

Boys and girls aged 7 and up should dress in the same manner as men and ladies.

Children under the age of seven must dress conservatively and modestly in accordance with the club's tradition.

Unacceptable Dress

Denim attire, such as jeans, shirts and jackets, is not authorised.

Shorts, skorts, and culottes are strictly prohibited.

Beach shoes such as clogs and flip flops are not permitted.

Cargo pants, warm-up suits, leggings, jogging pants and gym clothes are not permitted.

Athletic t-shirts, including jerseys, are not permitted.

Clothing containing slogans or statements that are unsuitable should be avoided.

It is not permitted to change shoes in the parking lot.

It is critical to review the Los Angeles Country Club's (LACC) specific dress code standards for any modifications or new restrictions.

Note: It is critical to review the Los Angeles Country Club's (LACC) specific dress code standards for the US Open.

Poll : 0 votes