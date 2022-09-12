“Walk/Flight of shame?” – Here’s how the golf community reacted to Shane Lowry’s ‘morning after the night’ post

Shane Lowry won the BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth on Sunday (September 11). The 35-year-old defeated Rory McIlroy and Jon Rahm to take the win. Lowry’s win ended his 38-month win drought on the DP World Tour.

The Irishman was on top of the world as he kissed the BMW PGA Championship trophy. Lowry ahead of Ryder Cup team-mates McIlroy and Rahm to bag a hefty paycheck as the prize. Following the win, Lowry appears to have spent the night partying.

Shane Lowry was the happiest man on the pitch on Sunday. However, the Irishman soon realized that he had an early schedule the next day.

In a video shared by the DP World Tour, Lowry expressed his horror at his early morning the following day. The golfer had his face in his palms when he learned that he had to be up at 6.45 the next morning.

Shane Lowry’s ‘morning after the night before’ post

Despite having an early morning pickup, Lowry did not hold back at his celebrations. The 2019 Open champion celebrated his win and shared a photo of the same on Instagram.

Following the festivities, Lowry made the early pick-up. He confirmed the same by posting a selfie of himself from inside a car on Twitter. Lowry captioned the snap, "Morning after the night before."

The post blew up on social media as fans noticed that the athlete was looking rather tired. Many deduced that the player was out partying from his looks as well as his leading caption.

A few others came out to point out that Lowry was wearing the same clothes from the win. While many congratulated him for the win under the post, others, including Lee Westwood, joked about the situation, insinuating that Lowry was tried from the post-match party.

Here's how social media reacted to Shane Lowry’s post:

Corcaigh abú @AbuCorcaigh @ShaneLowryGolf Still in the same clothes, I'm guessing there wasn't much sleeping last night 🤣 @ShaneLowryGolf Still in the same clothes, I'm guessing there wasn't much sleeping last night 🤣🍺 https://t.co/H4Uxg8xyjb

Janet Walsh @jinnetw @ShaneLowryGolf Well deserved hangover Shane what a great win what a brilliant last back 9 country is so proud of you more big wins to come for 2023 @ShaneLowryGolf Well deserved hangover Shane what a great win what a brilliant last back 9 country is so proud of you more big wins to come for 2023

Joe Gilligan @n17jfg @ShaneLowryGolf Same clothes on as yesterday , sign of a class night out !! @ShaneLowryGolf Same clothes on as yesterday , sign of a class night out !!

Shane Lowry claims championship win was for the ‘good guys’

As Lowry celebrated the victory at Wentworth, he took a jibe at LIV Golf during the celebrations and stated that the win was 'one for the good guys'.

It is pertinent to note that Lowry had earlier slammed the Saudi-backed LIV Golf players at the event and said that he ‘couldn’t stand them’ in the field.

Speaking after the win, Lowry said:

“I made no secret how I feel about the whole thing. I wanted to win for myself first and foremost but for everyone that has stayed loyal to this tour. I really feel this is one for the good guys… It means a lot… I’m so happy. I can’t put into words how happy I am, how much I love this tour, this tournament. I’m the happiest man in the world right now.”

Interestingly, Rory McIlroy, who finished second at the event, lauded Lowry and revealed that he was happy with his former Ryder Cup teammate’s win. McIlroy had also slammed the LIV Golf players at the event.

As strong defenders of the PGA Tour, both McIlroy and Lowry wanted someone from their side to win the series amid the golf civil war.

