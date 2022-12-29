Was 2022 the year of LIV Golf? A look at the controversial series’ highlights of the year

2022 was a big year for the game of golf, but especially for LIV Golf. While the league was officially launched in 2021, it wasn't until this year that they really picked up steam. The highly controversial golf league began to get a little more attention, but with that came a lot more hostility, too.

Perhaps the most irreparable damage was done this year. The PGA Tour and many of its players have a strong disdain for LIV and anyone involved in it. It created feuds between players and even created a boiling feud between Rory McIlroy and the CEO of LIV Golf Greg Norman.

A lot of the year was still good, though. They managed to nab a lot of popular and talented golfers away from the PGA Tour:

Bryson DeChambeau

Sergio Garcia

Talor Gooch

Dustin Johnson

Brooks Koepka

Phil Mickelson

Louis Oosthuizen

Pat Perez

Ian Poulter

Patrick Reed

Cameron Smith

Bubba Watson

Lee Westwood

Phil Mickelson, arguably one of the most beloved and popular golfers on the PGA Tour, had no problem defecting.

Cameron Smith was ranked No.3 in the OWGR and by transitioning, he effectively lost any shot at getting to the top spot. The OWGR doesn't count any LIV Golf events, so it's nearly impossible for them to move up on the leaderboard.

Highlights for LIV Golf in 2022

The league even began talks about hosting its own majors in the future. If the OWGR doesn't recognize them and the PGA Tour doesn't invite their players, LIV said it would take matters into its own hands.

This shows both their staying power and their willingness to provide for their players, which will help them get more golfers in the future.

There were rumors of a television deal this year. While an official deal is yet to materialize, the simple fact that they're in the mix for one is a big event.

Several events have been held by LIV Golf this year and the winners have come away with incredible prize purses.

Pat Perez celebrates after winning

It routinely showed the financial power LIV has and the widening gap between their money and the PGA Tour, which can only help them in the future.

They hosted the first-ever team championship this year. The PGA Tour doesn't have any official team events, so this was a big accomplishment and could forever change the game of golf.

Many golfers admitted that they were far happier playing on the LIV Golf tour than the PGA Tour, another huge win for LIV in this never-ending battle.

The league has officially set up a 14-event schedule for next season, a new schedule that includes Australia. All of this is fantastic for LIV.

In perhaps the biggest win, LIV Golf was sort of officially recognized by the Masters. The golf tournament admitted that they hated the divide in the game, but refused to embroil themselves in it. As a result, it will be one of the only majors that have LIV members involved, another big win in 2022.

