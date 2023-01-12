“Was a mood killer” – Adam Scott recalls Bernhard Langer getting sat down at a Masters Champions Dinner 

The Masters Champions Dinner is the place to be for any golfer. The fabled event is among the great traditions of the sport. The dinner, held on the Tuesday evening of tournament week, will see almost 30 green-jacket holders sit down and enjoy the evening.

While the classy dinner is everything you imagine it to be, it also isn’t all gravity. As PGA Tour star Adam Scott recently revealed, the Masters dinner also has jokes and laughs and even some awkward moments. Opening up on his memories of the big dinner, the Australian golfer recalled the time Bernhard Langer was forced to sit down by former Augusta National Golf Club chairman Billy Payne for being a ‘mood killer.’

Adam Scott was speaking at the Sony Open in Hawaii when he recalled the funny incident. The 2013 Masters winner gave fans a peek into the coveted event as he explained why the awkward moment was his favorite from the dinner.

He said, as quoted by Golf.com:

“Bernhard Langer getting sat down by Billy Payne at one dinner was a memorable one for me. Having a suggestion about something. Kind of was a mood killer one night. Good stuff.”

Scott, who laughed out loud while recalling the incident, said that he couldn’t remember exactly when or why the incident happened. But he recalled the German golfer being silenced at the dinner table.

He added:

“That was the gist of it. You can sit down.”

Having talked about the awkward moments from the past, the 42-year-old added that he looked forward to many such moments in the future. Scott added that he looked “forward to going to dinner forever.”

Scott recalls some wholesome moments from past Masters dinners

Bernhard Langer getting awkwardly sat down isn’t the only Masters Champions Dinner memory Adam Scott shared. The Aussie also revealed why he likes going to dinner as well. Opening up about the fabled event, the PGA Tour star added that he liked watching different players take the same seat from time to time.

Sharing a sneak peek, Scott said:

“Generally, I sit next to Trevor [Immelman] most years. We have been mates since we were junior golfers, and after my year of hosting the top of the table, I quickly bee-lined that next dinner down to Trevor’s corner to post up next to him.”

It is pertinent to note that the defending champion is accustomed to sitting at the head of the table flanked by the dinner’s resident host, two-time champion Ben Crenshaw, and Augusta National chairman.

Scott continued:

“[Immelman] sits on my left most years and Mark O’Meara sits on my right. It’s not assigned seating, but a lot of people sit in the same chairs. I like that, to be perfectly honest. I like the fact that you kind of feel like that’s your spot. I enjoy the whole thing. I enjoy hearing what everyone has to say that evening.”

The Aussie golfer also recalled Hideki Matsuyama addressing his fellow champs in English at last year’s Masters dinner. It is noteworthy that the Japanese golfer is far more comfortable speaking in his mother tongue.

Scott said:

“He rehearsed his speech and spoke English, and I think the room really appreciated that a lot. Even though it was three minutes or something, probably felt like an hour for him. But I think the room really appreciated that and showed how much it meant to him to be a part of that club.”

It is pertinent to note that Adam Scott will have some interesting stories to tell from this year’s Masters dinner as it’ll have both PGA Tour and LIV Golf players sharing the table.

