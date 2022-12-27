Washington's Pacific coast home for David McLay-Kidd’s next links-style course

David McLay-Kidd is known for building some of the best golf courses in the world. Now, Kidd is all set to build another masterpiece in Washington.

Along with a group of private investors, David McLay-Kidd has partnered with Ryann Day, a Seattle contractor. They have created a master plan for an 18-hole course across the 600-acre state park between the Grays Harbor Lighthouse and the ocean.

“I love golf and this provides an amazing opportunity for this area that you would only see in Scotland and Ireland,” Kidd told K5. “It’s almost a crime that there isn’t a true links-style golf course on the Pacific Ocean here.”

David McLay-Kidd has designed some notable golf courses in the world

Having designed more than a dozen golf courses, David McLay-Kidd has also worked behind award-winning projects like Gamble Sands in Brewster, Washington, and Bandon Dunes along Oregon's coast. After the success of Bandon, he launched DMK Golf Design and has dedicated himself to designing some of the best courses in the world.

The 600-acre land is collectively known as Westsport Light State Park, which is mainly inaccessible and now includes invasive species. While many feel that the land should be left as it is, Westsport Golf Links Investors see the course as a sustainable way to protect the environment.

Westport Golf Links is nearing the final stages of its environmental review process. According to King 5 News, Westport estimates that the course will create 350 jobs and generate $20 million a year, which would be highly beneficial for the local economy.

Molly Bold, the general manager of Westsport Marina, understands the importance of such a setup for the community.

"When you're in a community of only 2,200 people, every job matters," she said.

While Westsport is one of the most thriving fishing communities in the US, the 15% poverty rate in Grays Habor County is well beyond the state average.

"It's a wonderful town as it is, but we have this golden opportunity of 600 acres sitting there on the Pacific Ocean," Bold said. "It's time we open it up for the public to enjoy."

According to the Westsport Links website, environmental impact will be the top priority while designing the course.

Westport Golf, Inc. envisions a championship links golf course and hotel located on largely undeveloped property in Westport Light State Park. We are working with Washington State Parks and the City of Westport to develop a master plan for the park that will improve recreational access and identify potential areas for habitat restoration. Through environmentally sound design and community and stakeholder outreach, we hope to create a world-class experience for both golfers and outdoor enthusiasts alike."

Ryann Day, a Seattle contractor who played a major role in getting the project in action, hopes to host the top golfers on the property by 2025.

“This place is amazing. It deserves to be enjoyed by the people of Washington,” Day said.

In the past, Westsport was known to be a family destination, but Day always felt an absence from golf and longed for a course.

Meanwhile, the Washington State Parks Commission will review the environmental and economic site analysis before giving a final thumbs up to the project.

Poll : 0 votes