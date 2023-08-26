Watch: After Jon Rahm, Rory McIlroy reunites with special fan Kyler at the Tour Championship

Golfer Jon Rahm's heartfelt reunion with his special fan Kyle during the 2023 Tour Championship has touched the hearts of sports enthusiasts. The PGA Tour shared a touching video that captured the genuine interaction between the two on Twitter, showcasing the remarkable bond between athletes and their fans.

The PGA Tour shared the video on Twitter.

In the video, Jon Rahm is seen warmly engaging with Kyle. The professional golfer asks for a golf ball he had previously given to Kyle and proceeds to sign it. This simple yet heartfelt gesture is a testament to the connection that athletes can create with their fans. The two share a friendly fist bump before capturing the moment with a photograph, creating a memory that Kyle will likely cherish forever.

Jon Rahm's actions remind us of the special bonds that can form through sports, where athletes become more than just players on the field; they become sources of inspiration and role models for their fans. This video is a beautiful example of the positive impact that athletes can have on young lives.

In the midst of the Tour Championship, Jon Rahm's encounter with his special fan adds a heartwarming touch to the competitive atmosphere. It's a reminder that sports are not just about winning trophies, but also about touching lives and creating unforgettable moments.

Jon Rahm is currently in fifth place with a score of -12 after the second round of the TOUR Championship at East Lake Golf Club.

Rahm has finished below par on 10 occasions and completed his day without a bogey once over his last 15 rounds played.

He posted the best score of the day once in his last 15 rounds and finished within three shots of the day's best score in four of them. He has one top-five finish and two top-10 finishes in his past five appearances.

In the past year, he participated in 20 tournaments, winning four of them and earning a total of $16.4M.

At the TOUR Championship, Rahm has finished among the top five twice and the top 10 four times in his last seven appearances. He's consistently made the cut and finished seventh in his most recent participation in 2023.

The current course, East Lake Golf Club, spans 7,346 yards, and Rahm's recent course averages have been around 7,381 yards. In his last outing at the BMW Championship, his performance on par-3s and par-5s were below the field average.

The TOUR Championship is scheduled from August 24 to 26, 2023, at East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta, Georgia. The course measures 7,346 yards with a par of 70. Jon Rahm's odds to win are listed at +1100.