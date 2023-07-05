Watch: Basketball star Caitlin Clark tees off at the John Deere Classic Pro-Am 

American college basketball star Caitlin Clark was seen teeing off in the John Deere Classic Pro-Am. She played alongside Ludvig Aberg and 2023 US Ryder Cup team captain Zach Johnson at TPC Deere Run.

A video of the Iowa Hawkeyes star's tee shot was shared by a Twitter user named Matt Coss. He emphasized that she was confident and hit the shot at the first hole in the tournament.

Here is the video of Caitlin Clark's tee shot:

Matt Coss @mattcoss78 What pressure? Iowa women's basketball star Caitlin Clark splits the fairway in front of hundreds of spectators at the first hole in pro am at the JDC. What pressure? Iowa women's basketball star Caitlin Clark splits the fairway in front of hundreds of spectators at the first hole in pro am at the JDC. https://t.co/xa8B3FHPYm

Who is Caitlin Clark?

Caitlin Clark in the South Carolina vs Iowa match (via Getty Images)

Born on January 22, 2002, in Des Moines, Iowa, Caitlin Clark is an American college basketball player. She plays for the Iowa Hawkeyes team in the Big Ten Conference.

After a successful freshman season, she was awarded the Big Ten Freshman of the Year award in 2021. In the following years (2022 and 2023), she was awarded the Big Ten Player of the Year award for her exceptional performances.

Caitlin Clark has represented the United States team in both Under 16 and Under 19 levels. She won the FIBA Under-16 World Cup once in 2017 in Argentina. She also won the FIBA Under-19 World Cup twice, first in 2019 and then in 2021.

Who will be playing at the John Deere Classic 2023?

A total of 156 players will compete at the TPC Deere Run in the John Deere Classic 2023. Interestingly, no player from the Top 15 Official World Golf Rankings will be participating in the event. World no. 19 Cameron Young is the top-ranked golfer taking part.

Here is the full field of the John Deere Classic 2023:

