Watch: Basketball star Caitlin Clark tees off at the John Deere Classic Pro-Am 

American college basketball star Caitlin Clark was seen teeing off in the John Deere Classic Pro-Am. She played alongside Ludvig Aberg and 2023 US Ryder Cup team captain Zach Johnson at TPC Deere Run.
A video of the Iowa Hawkeyes star's tee shot was shared by a Twitter user named Matt Coss. He emphasized that she was confident and hit the shot at the first hole in the tournament.
Here is the video of Caitlin Clark's tee shot:
Who is Caitlin Clark?
Born on January 22, 2002, in Des Moines, Iowa, Caitlin Clark is an American college basketball player. She plays for the Iowa Hawkeyes team in the Big Ten Conference.
After a successful freshman season, she was awarded the Big Ten Freshman of the Year award in 2021. In the following years (2022 and 2023), she was awarded the Big Ten Player of the Year award for her exceptional performances.
Caitlin Clark has represented the United States team in both Under 16 and Under 19 levels. She won the FIBA Under-16 World Cup once in 2017 in Argentina. She also won the FIBA Under-19 World Cup twice, first in 2019 and then in 2021.
Who will be playing at the John Deere Classic 2023?
A total of 156 players will compete at the TPC Deere Run in the John Deere Classic 2023. Interestingly, no player from the Top 15 Official World Golf Rankings will be participating in the event. World no. 19 Cameron Young is the top-ranked golfer taking part.
Here is the full field of the John Deere Classic 2023:
- Ludvig Aberg
- Tyson Alexander
- Byeong Hun An
- Ryan Armour
- Aaron Baddeley
- Ricky Barnes
- Christiaan Bezuidenhout
- Akshay Bhatia
- Zac Blair
- Jonas Blixt
- Joseph Bramlett
- Ryan Brehm
- Wesley Bryan
- Jonathan Byrd
- Marcus Byrd
- Cameron Champ
- Kevin Chappell
- Eric Cole
- Chad Collins
- Trevor Cone
- Austin Cook
- MJ Daffue
- Joel Dahmen
- Zecheng Dou
- Jason Dufner
- Tyler Duncan
- Nico Echavarria
- Harrison Endycott
- Derek Ernst
- Dylan Frittelli
- Brice Garnett
- Brian Gay
- Ryan Gerard
- Doug Ghim
- Jay Giannetto
- Michael Gligic
- Lucas Glover
- Will Gordon
- Tano Goya
- Brent Grant
- Cody Gribble
- Lanto Griffin
- Emiliano Grillo
- Chesson Hadley
- Adam Hadwin
- James Hahn
- Paul Haley II
- Nick Hardy
- Scott Harrington
- Russell Henley
- Jim Herman
- Kramer Hickok
- Garrick Higgo
- Harry Higgs
- Beau Hossler
- Mark Hubbard
- Stephan Jaeger
- Zach Johnson
- Sung Kang
- Michael Kim
- S.H. Kim
- Chris Kirk
- Patton Kizzire
- Russell Knox
- Satoshi Kodaira
- Kelly Kraft
- Matt Kuchar
- Peter Kuest
- Tommy Kuhl
- Martin Laird
- Derek Lamely
- Andrew Landry
- Nate Lashley
- Hank Lebioda
- K.H. Lee
- David Lingmerth
- David Lipsky
- Luke List
- Adam Long
- Justin Lower
- Peter Malnati
- Ben Martin
- Brandon Matthews
- Denny McCarthy
- William McGirt
- Max McGreevy
- Troy Merritt
- Keith Mitchell
- Taylor Montgomery
- Ryan Moore
- Taylor Moore
- William Mouw
- Trey Mullinax
- Grayson Murray
- Matt NeSmith
- S.Y. Noh
- Henrik Norlander
- Andrew Novak
- Augusto Núñez
- Sean O'Hair
- Geoff Ogilvy
- Ryan Palmer
- Cameron Percy
- Scott Piercy
- D.A. Points
- J.T. Poston
- Seamus Power
- Chad Ramey
- Chez Reavie
- Doc Redman
- Patrick Rodgers
- Kevin Roy
- Sam Ryder
- Gordon Sargent
- Adam Schenk
- Matti Schmid
- Matthias Schwab
- Robby Shelton
- Greyson Sigg
- Webb Simpson
- Alex Smalley
- Austin Smotherman
- Brandt Snedeker
- Kyle Stanley
- Ross Steelman
- Sam Stevens
- Sepp Straka
- Robert Streb
- Kevin Streelman
- Chris Stroud
- Brian Stuard
- Adam Svensson
- Callum Tarren
- Ben Taylor
- Nick Taylor
- Davis Thompson
- Michael Thorbjornsen
- Brendon Todd
- Martin Trainer
- Kevin Tway
- Erik van Rooyen
- Jimmy Walker
- Nick Watney
- Trevor Werbylo
- Richy Werenski
- Kyle Westmoreland
- Vince Whaley
- Dylan Wu
- Cameron Young
- Carson Young
- Kevin Yu
- Carl Yuan
Click here to get all the other details about the John Deere Classic 2023.