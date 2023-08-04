Watch: Byeong Hun An drains a jaw-dropping 66-footer for Eagle at the 2023 Wyndham Championship

South Korean golfer Byeong Hun An is having an excellent time at the 2023 Wyndham Championship. As of writing, he stands in fourth position on the leaderboard.

He shot an opening round of 7 under 63 and after returning on Friday, he shot an amazing eagle at the 15th hole from a distance of 66 feet.

The PGA Tour posted the video of Byeong's shot on Twitter. Here is the video:

He sinks a 66-footer for eagle

Byeong Hun An first shot the ball from the 15th tee to a 315-feet distance. Then from there, he covered another 212 feet distance. Later on, he pulled out his putter and drove the ball to sink an astonishing 66-footer eagle in the hole.

Analyzing Byeong Hun An's performances and results in PGA Tour 2022-23 season

The former U.S. Amateur champion has played in 27 events in the PGA Tour 2022-23 season. He did not make the cut in five instances and in others, his performance fetched him a whopping total of $2,321,583.

Despite earning fortunes this season, Byeong Hun An had 11 top-25 finishes in 27 starts, which includes just three top-10 finishes so far.

Byeong Hun An at the Genesis Scottish Open 2023 (via Getty Images)

His best performance came at Genesis Scottish Open, where he finished T3 on the leaderboard. This win also earned him a $468,450 paycheck, his most this season. He also put up a T4 finish at the Fortinet Championship 2022 at the start of the season.

He just managed to play in one major tournament this season, The Open Championship 2023, where he finished T23 on the leaderboard and earned $121,500.

Here are the leaderboard standings of Byeong Hun An in the PGA Tour 2022-23 season:

Fortinet Championship - T4

Sanderson Farms Championship - Missed the Cut

Shriners Children's Open - T44

THE CJ CUP - T62

Butterfield Bermuda Championship T17

World Wide Technology Championship - Missed the Cut

Cadence Bank Houston Open - T53

The RSM Classic - Missed the Cut

Sony Open in Hawaii - T12

The American Express - T41

Farmers Insurance Open - T62

AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am - T37

The Honda Classic - T21

Arnold Palmer Invitational - Withdrawn

THE PLAYERS Championship - T35

Valspar Championship - T45

Valero Texas Open - T6

Zurich Classic of New Orleans - T13

Mexico Open - T33

Wells Fargo Championship - Missed the Cut

AT&T Byron Nelson - T14

Charles Schwab Challenge - T21

The Memorial Tournament - T24

Travelers Championship - Missed the Cut

Rocket Mortgage Classic - Missed the Cut

John Deere ClassicTPC Deere Run T51

Genesis Scottish Open - T3

The Open - T23

As mentioned earlier, Byeong Hun An is currently at Sedgefield Country Club, playing in his 28th tournament, the 2023 Wyndham Championship.