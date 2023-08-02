Watch: Matt Fitzpatrick and self-proclaimed Max Verstappen face off in a driving competition ahead of the Wyndham Championship

Shane Lowry and Matt Fitzpatrick have a lot in common. Both European golfers have won two PGA Tour titles that includes a major.

They were recently involved in a driving and chipping face-off. Both major champions looked to enjoy their time driving BMW cars and hitting a few targets with golf balls.

The PGA Tour shared the video on Twitter. At first, both the golfers drove their respective cars in a circle and whoever finished first would win.

Here is the video:

@ShaneLowryGolf and @MattFitz94 face off in a driving and chipping competition on a 𝙙𝙞𝙛𝙛𝙚𝙧𝙚𝙣𝙩 kind of track.



(Presented by @BMWGolfSport) “I’m like Max Verstappen here”@ShaneLowryGolf and @MattFitz94 face off in a driving and chipping competition on a 𝙙𝙞𝙛𝙛𝙚𝙧𝙚𝙣𝙩 kind of track.(Presented by @BMWGolfSport) pic.twitter.com/iDUEhCwpDi

The car race was won by none other than Shane Lowry, who called himself 'Max Verstappen', a two-time Formula One world champion.

Although in the putting competition, Matt Fitzpatrick shot his first shot in the bull's eye. Overall he took 42 seconds to hit four targets. Meanwhile, Lowry, too, hit four targets, but in 54 seconds.

The Irish golfer is next scheduled to play the last PGA Tour event, the Wyndham Championship. The English golfer, on the other hand, will next be seen in the FedEx Cup playoffs.

What are Shane Lowry's odds at the Wyndham Championship?

As per SportsLine, the 36-year-old Irish professional golfer has odds of 22-1 and is tied fourth in line as the favorite. In the last event he participated in, the Open Championship 2023, he did not manage to make the cut.

However, Shane Lowry would be looking for a top performance at the Wyndham Championship to get to the top 70 in the FedEx Cup rankings (he currently stands in the 76th rank).

Here are the top 25 golfers with the best odds in the upcoming Sedgefield Country Club event:

Sungjae Im 16-1 Hideki Matsuyama 18-1 Sam Burns 20-1 Adam Scott 22-1 Shane Lowry 22-1 Russell Henley 22-1 Si Woo Kim 25-1 Ludvig Aberg 28-1 Justin Thomas 28-1 Stephan Jaeger 35-1 Denny McCarthy 35-1 J.T. Poston 35-1 Cam Davis 40-1 Byeong Hun An 40-1 Keith Mitchell 40-1 Chris Kirk 45-1 Aaron Rai 45-1 Gary Woodland 50-1 Thomas Detry 50-1 Beau Hossler 50-1 Harris English 50-1 Taylor Moore 50-1 Webb Simpson 50-1 Adam Hadwin 55-1 Patrick Rodgers 55-1

Where does Matt Fitzpatrick stand in the FedEx Cup Rankings?

The 2022 US Open champion currently stands in 35th rank in the post-season playoffs rankings. He has played 20 events in the 2022-23 PGA Tour season and has won the RBC Championship 2023.

Interestingly, Matt Fitzpatrick has 10 top-25 finishes, which include four top-10 finishes too.

Here are the top 30 players in the FedEx Cup rankings:

1 - Jon Rahm

2 - Scottie Scheffler

3 - Rory McIlroy

4 - Max Homa

5 - Wyndham Clark

6 - Brian Harman

7 - Viktor Hovland

8 - Keegan Bradley

9 - Rickie Fowler

10 - Tony Finau

11 - Jason Day

12 - Nick Taylor

13 - Patrick Cantlay

14 - Tom Kim

15 - Sepp Straka

16 - Xander Schauffele

17 - Tyrrell Hatton

18 - Si Woo Kim

19 - Sam Burns

20 - Emiliano Grillo

21 - Collin Morikawa

22 - Kurt Kitayama

23 - Adam Schenk

24 - Tommy Fleetwood

25 - Denny McCarthy

26 - Chris Kirk

27 - Taylor Moore

28 - Seamus Power

29 - Corey Conners

30 - Jordan Spieth

More details on FedEx Cup playoffs, schedules, etc will be updated soon.