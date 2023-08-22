Watch: Max Homa and Collin Morikawa’s surprise meet up with rapper Jeezy

In a surprising twist, golf sensations Max Homa and Collin Morikawa cross paths with renowned American rapper Jeezy, a moment that's taken social media by storm. The video, hosted on the PGA Tour's Twitter, has quickly become a viral sensation, drawing widespread attention.

The video begins with a snapshot of Max Homa, Collin Morikawa, and rapper Jeezy, all captured in a single frame. Their smiles and camaraderie suggest a pleasant encounter that nobody saw coming.

The video then transitions to a short clip, offering a closer look at the interaction. Max Homa's astonishment is palpable as he stands beside rapper Jeezy. He seems genuinely stunned by the unexpected presence of the American rapper.

In the clip, Homa even reminisces about a past experience meeting another music sensation, Taylor Swift. This adds a relatable touch, showcasing the golfer's awe and excitement.

He says:

"First Taylor Swift, then Jeezy"

Collin Morikawa, who shares the frame with Homa and Jeezy, appears to be taking in the moment with a hint of surprise and amusement, making the scene all the more endearing.

This brief encounter between the worlds of golf and music reminds us that unexpected connections can bring joy to fans and celebrities alike.

The unscripted interaction between these individuals shows that even in the spotlight, there's room for spontaneous and heartwarming connections.

BMW Championship Golf

Where will Max Homa and Collin Morikawa play next?

Max Homa is set to compete in the upcoming U.S. Ryder Cup. His strong performance at the BMW Championship secured his place on the team. This will be Homa's first time participating in Ryder Cup matches.

The event is scheduled to take place in Rome, Italy, from September 29th to October 1st. In addition, Homa will also be participating in the Tour Championship, where he is currently ranked sixth in the FedEx Cup playoff standings.

Collin Morikawa is set to compete in the upcoming 2023 ZoZo Championship. The tournament will occur at the Accordia Golf Narashino Country Club from October 19 to 22.

Morikawa, a two-time major champion, has participated in every edition of the ZoZo Championship since its start in 2019. He finished in seventh place in 2021, his best result in the event.

The ZoZo Championship boasts a unique format, inviting a field of 78 skilled players to engage in a fierce competition spanning four rounds.

What sets this tournament apart is its absence of cuts, ensuring that each player can showcase their skills throughout the event.

The tournament will feature a 78-player field and will be played over four rounds with no cuts. It allows players to secure their PGA TOUR status for the 2024 season and earn FedExCup points.