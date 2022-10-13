ZOZO Championship dates, total purse, participants, and more 

The PGA Tour heads to Japan for its fourth event, the 2022 ZOZO Championships. The prestigious event is scheduled to be held at the Accordia Golf Narashino Country Club in Chiba from October 13 to 16. This is the fourth edition of the ZOZO Championship.

The American circuit returned to Japan in 2021 after it temporarily shifted to the US in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Japan is now all geared up to host its third PGA Tour event.

The 78-player field at the 2022 ZOZO Championship is fairly impressive, including seven of the top 20 players in the world golf rankings. The field is headed by players like Xander Schauffele, Collin Morikawa, Cameron Young, and Tom Kim, fresh off his win at the recently concluded Shriners Children’s Open.

All hopes will be pinned on Japan's Hideki Matsuyama, who will look forward to defending his title on home soil. On that note, here's a look at the tournament field and prize money:

2022 ZOZO Championships Players Field

The 78-player field comprises:

Christiaan Bezuidenhout Keegan Bradley Hayden Buckley Cameron Champ Wyndham Clark Corey Conners Joel Dahmen Cam Davis Tommy Fleetwood Rickie Fowler Dylan Frittelli Emiliano Grillo Tyrrell Hatton Lucas Herbert Ryo Hisatsune Lee Hodges Tom Hoge Mikumu Horikawa Beau Hossler Viktor Hovland Mark Hubbard Mackenzie Hughes John Huh Sungjae Im Stephan Jaeger Takumi Kanaya Naoyuki Kataoka Tom Kim Si Woo Kim Kurt Kitayama Russell Knox Satoshi Kodaira Martin Laird Danny Lee K.H. Lee David Lipsky Luke List Adam Long Peter Malnati Hideki Matsuyama Maverick McNealy Troy Merritt Taylor Moore Collin Morikawa Sebastián Muñoz Keita Nakajima Matthew NeSmith C.T. Pan Mito Pereira Andrew Putnam Aaron Rai Chad Ramey Chez Reavie Davis Riley Patrick Rodgers Xander Schauffele Adam Schenk Alex Smalley J.J. Spaun Scott Stallings Brendan Steele Sepp Straka Kevin Streelman Adam Svensson Sahith Theegala Matt Wallace Aaron Wise Brandon Wu Cameron Young

The top 50 ranked players in the competition are:

5. Xander Schauffele

9. Collin Morikawa

11. Viktor Hovland

15. Cameron Young

18. Hideki Matsuyama

19. Sungjae Im

21. Joohyung Kim

28. Corey Conners

29. Tyrrell Hatton

30. Tommy Fleetwood

36. Aaron Wise

42. Tom Hoge

43. Kyoung-Hoon Lee

45. Keegan Bradley

49. Mito Pereira

The ZOZO Championship will kickstart on Thursday, October 13, with the first round followed by the second and third rounds on Friday and Saturday respectively. The final round will be on Sunday, where players will compete for the top honours.

Prize money purse at 2022 ZOZO Championships

The 2022 ZOZO Championships has an electrifying prize money purse of $11 million, with the winner set to take home $1,980,000. This is one of the largest prize money checks on the PGA Tour.

Being an official PGA Tour tournament, the winner will also gain 500 FedEx Cup points and 31 Official World Golf ranking points as well.

Every player in the draw who completes all four rounds will win a certain amount depending on their rank.Take a look at the prize money breakdown for the 2022 ZOZO Championship:

1) $1,980,000

2) $1,188,000

3) $748,000

4) $528,000

5) $440,000

6) $396,000

7) $368,500

8) $341,000

9) $319,000

10) $297,000

11) $275,000

12) $253,000

13) $231,000

14) $209,000

15) $196,240

16) $184,360

17) $173,360

18) $162,360

19) $151,360

20) $140,360

21) $129,360

22) $120,560

23) $111,760

24) $102,960

25) $94,160

26) $85,360

27) $82,060

28) $78,760

29) $75,460

30) $72,160

31) $68,860

32) $65,560

33) $62,260

34) $59,510

35) $56,760

36) $54,010

37) $51,260

38) $49,060

39) $46,860

40) $44,660

41) $42,460

42) $40,260

43) $38,060

44) $35,860

45) $33,660

46) $31,460

47) $29,260

48) $27,500

49) $25,960

50) $25,080

51) $24,420

52) $23,760

53) $23,320

54) $22,880

55) $22,660

56) $22,440

57) $22,220

58) $22,000

59) $21,780

60) $21,560

61) $21,340

62) $21,120

63) $20,900

64) $20,680

65) $20,460

66) $20,240

67) $20,020

68) $19,800

69) $19,580

70) $19,360

71) $19,140

72) $18,920

73) $18,700

74) $18,480

75) $18,260

76) $18,040

77) $17,820

78) $17,600

Poll : 0 votes