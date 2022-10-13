ZOZO Championship dates, total purse, participants, and more 

The PGA Tour heads to Japan for its fourth event, the 2022 ZOZO Championships. The prestigious event is scheduled to be held at the Accordia Golf Narashino Country Club in Chiba from October 13 to 16. This is the fourth edition of the ZOZO Championship.
The American circuit returned to Japan in 2021 after it temporarily shifted to the US in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Japan is now all geared up to host its third PGA Tour event.
The 78-player field at the 2022 ZOZO Championship is fairly impressive, including seven of the top 20 players in the world golf rankings. The field is headed by players like Xander Schauffele, Collin Morikawa, Cameron Young, and Tom Kim, fresh off his win at the recently concluded Shriners Children’s Open.
All hopes will be pinned on Japan's Hideki Matsuyama, who will look forward to defending his title on home soil. On that note, here's a look at the tournament field and prize money:
2022 ZOZO Championships Players Field
The 78-player field comprises:
- Christiaan Bezuidenhout
- Keegan Bradley
- Hayden Buckley
- Cameron Champ
- Wyndham Clark
- Corey Conners
- Joel Dahmen
- Cam Davis
- Tommy Fleetwood
- Rickie Fowler
- Dylan Frittelli
- Emiliano Grillo
- Tyrrell Hatton
- Lucas Herbert
- Ryo Hisatsune
- Lee Hodges
- Tom Hoge
- Mikumu Horikawa
- Beau Hossler
- Viktor Hovland
- Mark Hubbard
- Mackenzie Hughes
- John Huh
- Sungjae Im
- Stephan Jaeger
- Takumi Kanaya
- Naoyuki Kataoka
- Tom Kim
- Si Woo Kim
- Kurt Kitayama
- Russell Knox
- Satoshi Kodaira
- Martin Laird
- Danny Lee
- K.H. Lee
- David Lipsky
- Luke List
- Adam Long
- Peter Malnati
- Hideki Matsuyama
- Maverick McNealy
- Troy Merritt
- Taylor Moore
- Collin Morikawa
- Sebastián Muñoz
- Keita Nakajima
- Matthew NeSmith
- C.T. Pan
- Mito Pereira
- Andrew Putnam
- Aaron Rai
- Chad Ramey
- Chez Reavie
- Davis Riley
- Patrick Rodgers
- Xander Schauffele
- Adam Schenk
- Alex Smalley
- J.J. Spaun
- Scott Stallings
- Brendan Steele
- Sepp Straka
- Kevin Streelman
- Adam Svensson
- Sahith Theegala
- Matt Wallace
- Aaron Wise
- Brandon Wu
- Cameron Young
The top 50 ranked players in the competition are:
- 5. Xander Schauffele
- 9. Collin Morikawa
- 11. Viktor Hovland
- 15. Cameron Young
- 18. Hideki Matsuyama
- 19. Sungjae Im
- 21. Joohyung Kim
- 28. Corey Conners
- 29. Tyrrell Hatton
- 30. Tommy Fleetwood
- 36. Aaron Wise
- 42. Tom Hoge
- 43. Kyoung-Hoon Lee
- 45. Keegan Bradley
- 49. Mito Pereira
The ZOZO Championship will kickstart on Thursday, October 13, with the first round followed by the second and third rounds on Friday and Saturday respectively. The final round will be on Sunday, where players will compete for the top honours.
Prize money purse at 2022 ZOZO Championships
The 2022 ZOZO Championships has an electrifying prize money purse of $11 million, with the winner set to take home $1,980,000. This is one of the largest prize money checks on the PGA Tour.
Being an official PGA Tour tournament, the winner will also gain 500 FedEx Cup points and 31 Official World Golf ranking points as well.
Every player in the draw who completes all four rounds will win a certain amount depending on their rank.Take a look at the prize money breakdown for the 2022 ZOZO Championship:
1) $1,980,000
2) $1,188,000
3) $748,000
4) $528,000
5) $440,000
6) $396,000
7) $368,500
8) $341,000
9) $319,000
10) $297,000
11) $275,000
12) $253,000
13) $231,000
14) $209,000
15) $196,240
16) $184,360
17) $173,360
18) $162,360
19) $151,360
20) $140,360
21) $129,360
22) $120,560
23) $111,760
24) $102,960
25) $94,160
26) $85,360
27) $82,060
28) $78,760
29) $75,460
30) $72,160
31) $68,860
32) $65,560
33) $62,260
34) $59,510
35) $56,760
36) $54,010
37) $51,260
38) $49,060
39) $46,860
40) $44,660
41) $42,460
42) $40,260
43) $38,060
44) $35,860
45) $33,660
46) $31,460
47) $29,260
48) $27,500
49) $25,960
50) $25,080
51) $24,420
52) $23,760
53) $23,320
54) $22,880
55) $22,660
56) $22,440
57) $22,220
58) $22,000
59) $21,780
60) $21,560
61) $21,340
62) $21,120
63) $20,900
64) $20,680
65) $20,460
66) $20,240
67) $20,020
68) $19,800
69) $19,580
70) $19,360
71) $19,140
72) $18,920
73) $18,700
74) $18,480
75) $18,260
76) $18,040
77) $17,820
78) $17,600