ZOZO Championship dates, total purse, participants, and more 

By Anushree Dinesh Burad
Modified Oct 13, 2022 03:28 PM IST
ZOZO Championship - Final Round
Hideki Matsuyama at the 2021 ZOZO Championship (Image via Getty)

The PGA Tour heads to Japan for its fourth event, the 2022 ZOZO Championships. The prestigious event is scheduled to be held at the Accordia Golf Narashino Country Club in Chiba from October 13 to 16. This is the fourth edition of the ZOZO Championship.

The American circuit returned to Japan in 2021 after it temporarily shifted to the US in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Japan is now all geared up to host its third PGA Tour event.

The 78-player field at the 2022 ZOZO Championship is fairly impressive, including seven of the top 20 players in the world golf rankings. The field is headed by players like Xander Schauffele, Collin Morikawa, Cameron Young, and Tom Kim, fresh off his win at the recently concluded Shriners Children’s Open.

All hopes will be pinned on Japan's Hideki Matsuyama, who will look forward to defending his title on home soil. On that note, here's a look at the tournament field and prize money:

2022 ZOZO Championships Players Field

The 78-player field comprises:

  1. Christiaan Bezuidenhout
  2. Keegan Bradley
  3. Hayden Buckley
  4. Cameron Champ
  5. Wyndham Clark
  6. Corey Conners
  7. Joel Dahmen
  8. Cam Davis
  9. Tommy Fleetwood
  10. Rickie Fowler
  11. Dylan Frittelli
  12. Emiliano Grillo
  13. Tyrrell Hatton
  14. Lucas Herbert
  15. Ryo Hisatsune
  16. Lee Hodges
  17. Tom Hoge
  18. Mikumu Horikawa
  19. Beau Hossler
  20. Viktor Hovland
  21. Mark Hubbard
  22. Mackenzie Hughes
  23. John Huh
  24. Sungjae Im
  25. Stephan Jaeger
  26. Takumi Kanaya
  27. Naoyuki Kataoka
  28. Tom Kim
  29. Si Woo Kim
  30. Kurt Kitayama
  31. Russell Knox
  32. Satoshi Kodaira
  33. Martin Laird
  34. Danny Lee
  35. K.H. Lee
  36. David Lipsky
  37. Luke List
  38. Adam Long
  39. Peter Malnati
  40. Hideki Matsuyama
  41. Maverick McNealy
  42. Troy Merritt
  43. Taylor Moore
  44. Collin Morikawa
  45. Sebastián Muñoz
  46. Keita Nakajima
  47. Matthew NeSmith
  48. C.T. Pan
  49. Mito Pereira
  50. Andrew Putnam
  51. Aaron Rai
  52. Chad Ramey
  53. Chez Reavie
  54. Davis Riley
  55. Patrick Rodgers
  56. Xander Schauffele
  57. Adam Schenk
  58. Alex Smalley
  59. J.J. Spaun
  60. Scott Stallings
  61. Brendan Steele
  62. Sepp Straka
  63. Kevin Streelman
  64. Adam Svensson
  65. Sahith Theegala
  66. Matt Wallace
  67. Aaron Wise
  68. Brandon Wu
  69. Cameron Young

The top 50 ranked players in the competition are:

  • 5. Xander Schauffele
  • 9. Collin Morikawa
  • 11. Viktor Hovland
  • 15. Cameron Young
  • 18. Hideki Matsuyama
  • 19. Sungjae Im
  • 21. Joohyung Kim
  • 28. Corey Conners
  • 29. Tyrrell Hatton
  • 30. Tommy Fleetwood
  • 36. Aaron Wise
  • 42. Tom Hoge
  • 43. Kyoung-Hoon Lee
  • 45. Keegan Bradley
  • 49. Mito Pereira

The ZOZO Championship will kickstart on Thursday, October 13, with the first round followed by the second and third rounds on Friday and Saturday respectively. The final round will be on Sunday, where players will compete for the top honours.

Prize money purse at 2022 ZOZO Championships

The 2022 ZOZO Championships has an electrifying prize money purse of $11 million, with the winner set to take home $1,980,000. This is one of the largest prize money checks on the PGA Tour.

Being an official PGA Tour tournament, the winner will also gain 500 FedEx Cup points and 31 Official World Golf ranking points as well.

Every player in the draw who completes all four rounds will win a certain amount depending on their rank.Take a look at the prize money breakdown for the 2022 ZOZO Championship:

1) $1,980,000

2) $1,188,000

3) $748,000

4) $528,000

5) $440,000

6) $396,000

7) $368,500

8) $341,000

9) $319,000

10) $297,000

11) $275,000

12) $253,000

13) $231,000

14) $209,000

15) $196,240

16) $184,360

17) $173,360

18) $162,360

19) $151,360

20) $140,360

21) $129,360

22) $120,560

23) $111,760

24) $102,960

25) $94,160

26) $85,360

27) $82,060

28) $78,760

29) $75,460

30) $72,160

31) $68,860

32) $65,560

33) $62,260

34) $59,510

35) $56,760

36) $54,010

37) $51,260

38) $49,060

39) $46,860

40) $44,660

41) $42,460

42) $40,260

43) $38,060

44) $35,860

45) $33,660

46) $31,460

47) $29,260

48) $27,500

49) $25,960

50) $25,080

51) $24,420

52) $23,760

53) $23,320

54) $22,880

55) $22,660

56) $22,440

57) $22,220

58) $22,000

59) $21,780

60) $21,560

61) $21,340

62) $21,120

63) $20,900

64) $20,680

65) $20,460

66) $20,240

67) $20,020

68) $19,800

69) $19,580

70) $19,360

71) $19,140

72) $18,920

73) $18,700

74) $18,480

75) $18,260

76) $18,040

77) $17,820

78) $17,600

