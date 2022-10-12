2022 Zozo Championship: Picks, predictions and best odds

After a break, the PGA Tour players are now heading to the 2022 Zozo Championship. Following its temporary shift to the US due to the COVID-19 pandemic last year, the tournament has now made its way back to Japan.

The event, which will be held at the Accordia Golf Narashino Country Club from October 13 to 16, features top names including Hideki Matsuyama, Sungjae Im, Tom Kim, Collin Morikawa, Cameron Young and Viktor Hovland. The limited field of 78 players will compete for a prize purse of $11 million.

Japan’s own Hideki Matsuyama will be at the event with plans to defend his title. He will be joined by nine of his International Presidents Cup teammates on the field. While Matsuyama looks to make an impression from the get-go, American star Xander Schauffele will tee off as the favorite to win the coveted PGA Tour event.

Here are the odds for 2022 Zozo Championship

Xander Schauffele and Sungjae Im top almost all 2022 Zozo Championship odds list. Apart from the them, defending champion Matsuyama, Collin Morikawa, Tom Kim, Viktor Hovland and Cameron Young have the best odds. Tommy Fleetwood, Tyrrell Hatton, and Si Woo Kim are the other names predicted by experts to finish in the top 10.

Check out the full list here:

Xander Schaufele 9-1

Sungjae Im 12-1

Hideki Matsuyama 14-1

Collin Morikawa 14-1

Tom Kim 16-1

Cameron Young 19-1

Viktor Hovland 21-1

Tommy Fleetwood 26-1

Corey Conners 26-1

Tyrrell Hatton 27-1

Si Woo Kim 31-1

Saith Theegala 31-1

Davis Riley 37-1

Sebastian Munoz 37-1

Tom Hoge 37-1

Keegan Bradley 37-1

Sepp Straka 37-1

Scott Stallings 40-1

Cameron Davis 42-1

Mito Pereira 42-1

MacKenzie Hughes 42-1

Maverick McNealy 42-1

Kyoung-Hoon Lee 45-1

Christiaan Bezuidenhout 45-1

Brendan Steele 45-1

Matthew NeSmith 45-1

Lucas Herbert 45-1

Emiliano Grillo 55-1

Rickie Fowler 55-1

J.J. Spaun 55-1

Luke List 60-1

Andrew Putnam 60-1

Mark Hubbard 65-1

Aaron Rai 70-1

Hayden Buckley 70-1

Adam Svensson 80-1

Adam Schenk 80-1

Taylor Moore 80-1

Kurt Kitayama 80-1

Wyndham Clark 80-1

Cameron Champ 80-1

Stephan Jaeger 80-1

Alex Smalley 80-1

Russell Knox 95-1

Joel Damen 95-1

Dylan Frittelli 95-1

Kevin Streelman 95-1

Matt Wallace 95-1

Patrick Rodgers 95-1

Troy Merritt 100-1

Martin Laird 100-1

Kazuki Higa 110-1

Takumi Kanaya 110-1

Sam Ruder 110-1

Adam Long 110-1

C.T. Pan 120-1

Beau Hossler 120-1

Lee Hodges 120-1

Peter Malnati 140-1

Chez Reavie 140-1

Keita Nakajima 140-1

Brandon Wu 140-1

Danny Lee 160-1

David Lipsky 160-1

John Huh 160-1

Ryo Hisatsune 210-1

Chad Ramey 210-1

How to watch the 2022 Zozo Championship

The 2022 Zozo Championship event will be exclusively covered by the Golf Channel. Golf fans can also watch the event online on the Golfchannel.com and NCBSports.com websites.

Full TV schedule for the 2022 Zozo Championship:

Thursday, October 13: 11 pm-3 am ET

Friday, October 14: 11 pm-3 am ET

Saturday, October 15: 10:30 pm-2:30 am ET

Sunday, October 16: 11 pm-3 am ET

