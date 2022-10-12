2022 Zozo Championship: Tee times, location, TV schedule and more 

After successful outings at the Sanderson Farms Championship and the Shriners Children's Open, the PGA Tour is now heading to Japan for the 2022 Zozo Championship. The American circuit travels across the Pacific Ocean for the first time in three years after the event was temporarily moved to the US due to the COVID-19 pandemic last year.

Japan is ready to celebrate the tournament’s grand return. The coveted event will be held at the Accordia Golf Narashino Country Club from October 13 to 16.

As per the rules, the tournament will see a limited field of 78 players compete without a 36-hole cut. It is also noteworthy that the event has a prize purse of $11 million, which is among the bigger purses on the tour.

PGA TOUR @PGATOUR



@HidekiOfficial_ is ready to roll @ZOZOCHAMP. All eyes on the defending champ@HidekiOfficial_ is ready to roll @ZOZOCHAMP. All eyes on the defending champ 🇯🇵@HidekiOfficial_ is ready to roll @ZOZOCHAMP. https://t.co/9chnfzifVu

As for the event, Japan’s own Hideki Matsuyama will be the most familiar face on the field. The defending champion won’t be alone as he will have nine of his International’ Presidents Cup teammates alongside. The field will also feature big names including Sungjae Im, Tom Kim, Collin Morikawa, Cameron Young and Viktor Hovland.

However, it is American star Xander Schauffele who comes into the event as the favorite. Matsuyama will have to step up to defend his title at home ground.

PGA TOUR @PGATOUR



8:34 p.m. ET

🏌️‍♂️ Hideki Matsuyama

🏌️‍♂️ Xander Schauffele

🏌️‍♂️ Tyrrell Hatton



9:40 p.m. ET

🏌️ Sungjae Im

🏌️ Tom Kim

🏌️ Cam Davis Wednesday tee times @ZOZOCHAMP8:34 p.m. ET🏌️‍♂️ Hideki Matsuyama🏌️‍♂️ Xander Schauffele🏌️‍♂️ Tyrrell Hatton9:40 p.m. ET🏌️ Sungjae Im🏌️ Tom Kim🏌️ Cam Davis Wednesday tee times @ZOZOCHAMP ⛳️8:34 p.m. ET🏌️‍♂️ Hideki Matsuyama🏌️‍♂️ Xander Schauffele🏌️‍♂️ Tyrrell Hatton9:40 p.m. ET🏌️ Sungjae Im🏌️ Tom Kim🏌️ Cam Davis https://t.co/AeEbVP85K1

2022 Zozo Championship: Round 1 tee timings

Tee no.1

7:50 pm: Troy Merritt, Sam Ryder, Aguri Iwasaki

8:01 pm: Kevin Streelman, Matt Wallace, Rikuya Hoshino

8:12 pm: Chez Reavie, Chad Ramey, Rickie Fowler

8:23 pm: J.J. Spaun, Luke List, Si Woo Kim

8:34 pm: Corey Conners, Satoshi Kodaira, Peter Malnati

8:45 pm: Scott Stallings, Beau Hossler, Takumi Kanaya

8:56 pm: Adam Svensson, Alex Smalley, Kazuki Higa

9:07 pm: Brendan Steele, Adam Schenk, Ryo Hisatsune

9:18 pm: Maverick McNealy, Mito Pereira, Shugo Imahira

9:29 pm: Mackenzie Hughes, Collin Morikawa, Sebastián Muñoz

9:40 pm: Tom Kim, Sungjae Im, Cam Davis

9:51 pm: Tommy Fleetwood, Mark Hubbard, Matthew NeSmith

10:02 pm: C.T. Pan, Keegan Bradley, Naoyuki Kataoka

Tee no.10

7:50 pm: Adam Long, Danny Lee, Christiaan Bezuidenhout

8:01 pm: Russell Knox, Brandon Wu, Riki Kawamoto

8:12 pm: John Huh, Taylor Moore, Yuto Katsuragawa

8:23 pm: Sepp Straka, Viktor Hovland, Cameron Young

8:34 pm: Xander Schauffele, Hideki Matsuyama, Tyrrell Hatton

8:45 pm: Dylan Frittelli, Sahith Theegala, Kaito Onishi

8:56 pm: Davis Riley, Kurt Kitayama, Keita Nakajima

9:07 pm: Andrew Putnam, Emiliano Grillo, Hiroshi Iwata

9:18 pm: Patrick Rodgers, Aaron Rai, Hayden Buckley

9:29 pm: Tom Hoge, Cameron Champ, Martin Laird

9:40 pm: K.H. Lee, Lucas Herbert, Joel Dahmen

9:51 pm: Wyndham Clark, Stephan Jaeger, Mikumu Horikawa

10:02 pm: David Lipsky, Lee Hodges, Tomoharu Otsuki

PGA TOUR @PGATOUR



ties the record for most PGA TOUR wins of all time @ZOZOCHAMP in 2019.



#TOURVault History. @TigerWoods ties the record for most PGA TOUR wins of all time @ZOZOCHAMP in 2019. History.@TigerWoods ties the record for most PGA TOUR wins of all time @ZOZOCHAMP in 2019.#TOURVault https://t.co/F02S38M8GT

How to watch the 2022 Zozo Championship

The Golf Channel has exclusive rights for the TV coverage of the 2022 Zozo Championship. The complete event (four-hour of all four rounds) will be available for viewing on the channel.

Here’s the full TV schedule for the 2022 Zozo Championship

Thursday, October 13: 11 pm-3 am ET

Friday, October 14: 11 pm-3 am ET

Saturday, October 15: 10:30 pm-2:30 am ET

Sunday, October 16: 11 pm-3 am ET

Viewers can also watch the event live online at Golfchannel.com and NCBSports.com.

Poll : 0 votes