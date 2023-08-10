Watch: NBA star Jayson Tatum reveals what’s inside his custom golf bag ahead of outing with Jon Rahm

Boston Celtics star basketball player Jayson Tatum was recently at the TPC Southwind, Memphis, for his first Pro-Am, ahead of the FedEx St. Jude Championship. Before his outing with the Masters 2023 champion Jon Rahm, he revealed what was inside his golf bag.

The PGA Tour shared a video of Tatum, in which he was heard describing his golf bag and the equipment inside it. In the video, he said:

"What's up? It's Jayson Tatum from the Boston Celtics. I'm here in Memphis playing my first ever Pro-Am. I'm very nervous but looking forward to having some fun.

"Check out my bag. Baby blue and the white elephant print Jordan brand and I have the JT logo. I'm in between clubs, I've got some PXG's and I've got some PING's. I do have this very nice putter though. Very special birthday gift. Got the JT right there. Deuce right there for my son. So hopefully I get some birdies today. Bring me good luck."

Watch the video here:

Jayson Tatum, who started swinging golf clubs, sometime around the COVID-19 pandemic time, feels that Memphis is the right place to play his first pro-am event. Since his stepfather, Jake Barnes, is from the same city, he has a certain fondness for the place.

In an interview before the event, Tatum said, as per Memphis Commercial Appeal:

"Memphis is kind of like a second home. I spent a lot of time here in the summer growing up."

When will Jon Rahm tee off at the FedEx St. Jude Championship 2023?

The Masters 2023 champion finished at the top of the FedEx Cup rankings this season. Now, Jon Rahm heads to the TPC Southwind for the first post-season playoff event.

Jon Rahm is scheduled to start his play at 10:26 am ET and is paired with Scottie Scheffler and Rory McIlroy.

Here are the entire FedEx St. Jude Championship 2023 tee times and pairing (Times in ET):

08:50 am - Thomas Detry, Taylor Montgomery, Davis Riley

09:02 am - Tom Hoge, Mackenzie Hughes, Cameron Young

09:14 am - Patrick Rodgers, Adam Hadwin, J.T. Poston

09:26 am - Sahith Theegala, Lee Hodges, Matt Fitzpatrick

09:38 am - Taylor Moore, Tommy Fleetwood, Denny McCarthy

09:50 am - Collin Morikawa, Kurt Kitayama, Adam Schenk

10:02 am - Patrick Cantlay, Tom Kim, Sepp Straka

10:14 am - Viktor Hovland, Keegan Bradley, Rickie Fowler

10:26 am - Jon Rahm, Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlroy

10:38 am - Brandon Wu, Hayden Buckley, Hideki Matsuyama

10:50 am - Stephan Jaeger, Cam Davis, Sam Ryder

11:02 am - Matt NeSmith, Vincent Norrman

11:20 am - Lucas Glover, Nick Hardy, Alex Smalley

11:32 am - Eric Cole, Andrew Putnam, Harris English

11:44 am - Ben An, Adam Svensson, Brendon Todd

11:56 am - Jordan Spieth, Sungjae Im, Justin Rose

12:08 pm - Chris Kirk, Seamus Power, Corey Conners

12:20 pm - Sam Burns, Russell Henley, Emiliano Grillo

12:32 pm - Xander Schauffele, Tyrrell Hatton, Si Woo Kim

12:44 pm - Tony Finau, Jason Day, Nick Taylor

12:56 pm - Max Homa, Wyndham Clark, Brian Harman

01:08 pm - Keith Mitchell, Mark Hubbard, Matt Kuchar

01:20 pm - Sam Stevens, Aaron Rai, Beau Hossler

01:32 pm - J.J. Spaun, Ben Griffin