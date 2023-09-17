WATCH: Rory McIlroy hits one of the luckiest shots in the BMW PGA Championship

Rory McIlroy delivered an astonishing moment during the third round of the 2023 BMW PGA Championship. In a stroke of pure luck, McIlroy produced what many call the 'luckiest golf shot ever' to escape a watery trap on the 18th hole at Wentworth.

As McIlroy approached the famous green, the situation appeared dire. His 311-yard tee shot had found its way into the first cut of rough, leaving him in a precarious position for the subsequent play. Yet, the Northern Irishman knew a strong iron shot on this crucial hole could grant him a shot at a coveted eagle.

However, McIlroy's second shot took an astonishing twist of fate. Instead of plunging into the water, the golf ball miraculously ricocheted off a wooden sleeper, bouncing across the water hazard and landing safely on the dry grass.

The gallery watched in awe as the ball continued its serendipitous journey, zipping across the back of the green and eventually settling in the rough. Importantly, it had steered clear of the greenside bunker, sparing McIlroy a challenging recovery.

McIlroy promptly chipped his ball over the green. He then deftly returned it within a couple of inches, allowing him to tap in for a well-deserved par five.

McIlroy's stroke of luck will undoubtedly be remembered as one of the most incredible moments in the 2023 BMW PGA Championship.

How much money did Rory McIlroy win in the 2023 BMW PGA Championship?

Rory McIlroy concluded his campaign at the championship in a tie for the seventh spot, sharing the position with Callum Shinkwin and Adam Scott. While he might not have secured the title, his efforts certainly didn't go unnoticed.

McIlroy emerged from the tournament with a respectable $232,200 to his name. This substantial sum was his reward for finishing the last round with a total score of 13-under par.

Despite McIlroy's brilliant start to round four, featuring two birdies and an eagle within the opening four holes, the ultimate triumph at the BMW PGA Championship belonged to Ryan Fox. Fox seized the title with an impressive total score of 18 under par to win $1,530,000.