Watch: Scottie Scheffler's caddie is pumped for the Travelers Championship

The 2023 Travelers Championship has already started. A number of videos of the golfers and their caddies have gone viral on social media in the last few days.

A Twitter user recently shared a video of 2022 Masters champion Scottie Scheffler's caddie Ted Scott, which has created quite the buzz on the platform. Scott was seen dancing and was pretty hyped for the ongoing tournament.

Scottie Scheffler is currently fourth on the leaderboard. He looks in great touch after the first round of play. He will tee on Friday at 7:25 am with Jon Rahm and Tony Finau.

Analyzing Scottie Scheffler's performance in 2023

The 2023 season has been a phenomenal one for Scottie Scheffler. He has carried forward his impressive form from last year. Interestingly, in 13 events he has competed in so far, his lowest position in the leaderboard of any tournament is T12 (Genesis Invitational).

He has finished in the top 5 positions on the leaderboard in eight out of 13 events. He has won two tournaments: WM Phoenix Open and the PGA Championship.

He has finished outside the Top 10 rankings in just three events. In the 2023 Masters Tournament, he finished T10. Then in PGA Championship, he tied with Viktor Hovland as runner-up and lost to Brooks Koepka by a margin of just two shots.

He finished T10 in the recently-concluded US Open 2023.

Here are Scottie Scheffler's standings on the tournament leaderboards in 2023:

Sentry Tournament of Champions - T7

The American Express - T11

WM Phoenix Open - 1

The Genesis Invitational - T12

Arnold Palmer Invitational - T4

THE PLAYERS Championship - 1

Masters Tournament - T10

RBC Heritage - T11

AT&T Byron Nelson - T5

PGA Championship - T2

Charles Schwab Challenge - T3

The Memorial Tournament - 3

U.S. Open - 3

2023 Travelers Championship: Top-ranked player and leaderboard

American professional golfer Denny McCarthy is leading the leaderboard after Round 1. He is followed by Adam Scott and Keegan Bradley, who are just two shots behind. Scottie Scheffler is in fourth rank and is three shots behind the leader.

Here are the Top 25 players ranked in the 2023 Travelers Championship leaderboard:

1 Denny McCarthy -10

T2 Adam Scott -8

T2 Keegan Bradley -8

4 Scottie Scheffer -7

T5 Eric Cole -6

T5 Shane Lowry -6

T5 Chez Reavie -6

T5 Kevin Streelman -6

T8 Cam Davis -5

T8 Sungjae Im -5

T8 Brendon Todd -5

T8 Kevin Yu -5

T8 Patrick Cantiay -5

T8 Kelly Kraft -5

T8 Zac Blair -5

T16 Chad Ramey -4

T16 Ben Taylor -4

T16 J.T. Poston -4

T16 Luke List -4

T16 Sahith Theegala -4

T16 Greyson Sigg -4

T16 Brian Harman -4

T16 Min Woo Lee -4

T16 Seonghyeon Kim -4

T16 Chesson Hadley -4

T16 Patrick Rodgers -4

T16 Stephan Jaeger -4

