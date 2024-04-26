WATCH: Tyrrell Hatton misses an ace on LIV Golf Adelaide’s Watering Hole by inches

Tyrrell Hatton missed a hole-in-one on the 12th hole of Grange Golf Club during the first round of the 2024 LIV Golf Adelaide.

Legion XIII's Hatton played the slopes of the green perfectly, with his tee shot missing the hole by a couple of inches.

The 149-yard par-3 12th hole of the Grange Golf Club is called 'The Watering Hole'. The 'party hole' is introduced by LIV Golf to have players walk out to a song of their choice played by a live DJ surrounded by fans in the stadium built around the tee-box.

Hatton ended the first round tied 29th with a score of two-under. Team Legion XIII is eighth with a score of 11-under. Their best performer Jon Rahm has a score of five-under.

Tyrrell Hatton's 2024 LIV Golf Season

Tyrrell Hatton was captain Jon Rahm's pick to join his LIV Golf Legion XIII team. Hatton and Rahm won the 2023 Ryder Cup for Team Europe, with Hatton gaining 3.5 out of 4 points for the team. He signed for the team in 2023 when he was ranked 16th in the Official World Golf Rankings.

Hatton currently sits in 13th place on the individual leaderboard with 35.99 points.

The Legion XIII player has a driving accuracy of 49.52% with an average driving distance of 304 yards. His accuracy ranks him 42nd in the field of 55 players.

Tyrrell Hatton has a greens-in-regulation percentage of 67.78%. He averages 4.27 birdies per round with an average of 1.54 putts on each hole.

The former PGA Tour star played the 2024 Masters and had the best finish of this Major in his career at Augusta National. Hatton finished tied for ninth with Will Zalatoris and Cameron Young at even par through 72 holes.

