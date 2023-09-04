Watch: When Phil Mickelson gifted PGA Tour volunteer a golf ball after she accidentally picked up one

Phil Mickelson is considered one of the all-time greats in the game of golf. Despite switching to a newly launched LIV Golf league in 2022, his fandom has not decreased a bit.

Fans hear a lot about his notorious nature. However, back in 2021, while playing in the Fortinet Championship, he created a wholesome moment with a PGA Tour volunteer.

During the second day of the tournament, after the volunteer accidentally picked up a ball, instead of getting mad at her, Mickelson generously allowed her to keep it to herself and went on to play with another ball.

Watch the video clip of the incident here:

After Phil Mickelson shot the ball outside the course, he walked alongside the PGA Tour volunteer. While walking the volunteer laughed and said:

"Naughty, naughty, naughty!"

The six-time Major champion interrupted her and asked:

"Where did it end up roughly?"

The PGA Tour volunteer, who already picked up the ball, threw it and said:

"Right about here."

Phil Mickelson replied and asked her to keep the ball and pulled out another ball and headed up to play with it.

"No no, don't throw it! It's okay. Just hold on to it. Here's a souvenir for you, have a great day."

That day, Phil Mickelson shot 3 under 69 in the second round of the 2021 Fortinet Championship. He finished T36 on the leaderboard after the end of the tournament.

When Phil Mickelson hit a fan's head and then apologized by giving him a signed glove

Quite a number of times, golfers mis-hit the shot that lands in the area where fans stand. But, there are limited times when the ball, in fact, hits a fan. Something similar happened during the 2016 Memorial Tournament.

In the first round at the Muirfield Village Golf Club, Phil Mickelson took a shot on his 15th hole and the ball hit a fan's head. The incident caused a stir among spectators as well as the golfer.

Although the ball rolled onto the rough, instead of going to check the ball, Mickelson went towards the fan and gave him a signed glove. The autographed glove had a sincere apology from the golfer as he wrote, "I'm so sorry" on it.

Watch the video clip of the incident here:

The fan was seemingly fine as he wore a hat and the shot just caused a bump over his head. While talking to the fan, Phil Mickelson jokingly said:

"If your head was a touch softer, I'd be in the fairway."

Mickelson's shot might have definitely hurt him a little, but, it might have also made his day a bit more memorable as he received a signed glove.

In the 2016 Memorial Tournament, Phil Mickelson shot a 4 under 68 in the first round on Thursday. Later on, he finished T20 on the leaderboard with an aggregate score of 10 under 278.