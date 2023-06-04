WATCH: Young fan beats Jordan Spieth in a quick rock-paper-scissors game at Memorial Tournament

During the Memorial tournament, a young fan accomplished what many can only dream of by beating professional golfer Jordan Spieth. This victory, however, came not on the fairway or the putting green, but in a simple game of rock-paper-scissors.

Instead of asking for an autograph or a selfie, as most fans do, this young winner took a different approach. The fan boldly challenged Spieth to a game that generally settles minor conflicts among friends, with a cheeky smirk.

They had no idea that their impulsive plea would spark a social media frenzy.

The video of the interaction instantly went viral, with viewers astounded by the young fan's boldness and the two's camaraderie.

Tensions grew as the game progressed, and onlookers held their breath. In an unexpected turn of events, the teenage fan triumphed, defeating one of golf's most recognized professionals.

"Jordan just gave that kid a memory of a lifetime," a fan tweeted.

"Now he can say I beat him at a golf tournament.. technically he wouldn't be lying," a user commented.

Social media erupted with an appreciation for the young champion and Jordan Spieth, praising their ingenuity and bravery in challenging a professional golfer to such an unusual competition.

The video quickly went viral, gaining admiration from both golfers and non-golfers.

"Telling his kids later In life he beat a major championship winner," another fan wrote.

"Golf is about as much as a sport as Rock, Paper, Scissors," a fan said.

This touching scene serves as a reminder that the spirit of athletics extends beyond the playing field. It highlights the unique bond between sportsmen and their supporters, emphasizing the excitement and shared experiences that transcend the confines of the game.

The CS Challenge also featured a quick game with a young fan

Emiliano Grillo, the winner of the Charles Schwab Challenge, left a lasting effect on two young champions through an act of compassion. Grillo extended an offer to Peyton and Sutton into his locker room following an entertaining clash on the course.

This touching gesture touched fans who have experienced similar interactions between young fans and golf superstars in the past. Grillo had just won the CS Challenge a few days before and chose to give his winnings to these little guys. Among the treasures was a particular pair of gloves with meaning.

A brief game of rock-paper-scissors was used to choose who would be the lucky recipient of the valuable gloves. The guys engaged in the age-old game, with the gloves serving as the ultimate prize, in a gripping showdown. As the conclusion hung in the balance, the suspense and excitement were apparent.

When the final gestures were revealed, one young fan emerged victorious, taking home the prized gloves as a souvenir of their meeting with a golfing legend. The scene demonstrated the link that can be formed between athletes and their young fan admirers.

Emiliano Grillo's generosity demonstrated not only his sportsmanship but also his willingness to leave a legacy for future generations. As the young fan exited the locker room, they carried not only the gloves but also astonishment and motivation.

