“We have to play all of them?” – When Jon Rahm openly voiced disappointment in key PGA Tour change that increased play-time

The PGA Tour implemented a lot of changes to its schedule last year after the inception of the LIV Golf. Last year in August, the Tour commissioner, Jay Monahan, announced that top-ranked players must compete in at least 20 PGA Tour events including four majors and 12 designated events.

However, Jon Rahm was highly disappointed with the changes and in an interview with Golf.com, he said playing in 20 tournaments is too much for him as European players need to compete in at least four tournaments on the DP World Tour to be eligible for the Ryder Cup.

Speaking about the PGA Tour changes, a reporter asked Jon:

“The 20 elite events next year, the elevated events, the new schedule …Is that asking more of the European guys considering you have to play four for the Ryder Cup?”

Answering his question, Rahm replied:

“Well, we have to play all of them? If we have to play all those 20, then yeah, a 100 percent. I wouldn’t be surprised if that changes, because that puts me in a difficult position having to play — if I don’t play — if I go play in Europe in the fall like I’m going to — I have to play from January until August 20 times. I think this is my 17th from January, and I don’t think I could add any more.

"So yeah, especially with Ryder Cup and having to play four in Europe, yeah, I think it’s a bit of an ask, and I wouldn’t be surprised if they revise a bit of a rule or make an exception for some players. But if they do it for players like me and Rory [McIlroy], they might have to do it for everybody," he added.

However, after a long legal battle, the PGA Tour dropped a bombshell on the players by merging with the LIV Golf. Earlier this year in June, Monahan announced an agreement with the Saudi-backed series, which has been investigated by the U.S. government.

Jon Rahm rumoured to join LIV Golf

There have been speculations and rumours swirling around that Jon Rahm will join LIV Golf for the next season. The 2023 Masters winner was initially part of Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy's newly formed TGL series. However, he has recently confirmed his exit from the virtual golf series by a social media post. His absence from the stellar roster of the PGA Tour golfer started rumours that Rahm is probably considering joining LIV Golf.

The Spanish golfer released a statement saying that the TGL requires a commitment that he can't offer and thus withdraws from it. In his post on November 2, Rahm wrote:

"I am sad to confirm that I will not be participating in the first TGL season. While I still think it’s a great opportunity, right now it would require a level of commitment that I can’t offer. Best of luck to everyone envolved and may the best team win!"

Jon Rahm had an incredible season playing on the PGA Tour this year. He won four tournaments including a major.