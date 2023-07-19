"We're one step closer" - Tiger Woods 'excited' to open TGR Learning Lab at the historic Cobbs Creek Golf Course

Tiger Woods, a 15-time major champion, is excited to launch the TGR Learning Lab at Cobbs Creek Golf Course. The TGR Foundation, which has its sites in Washington, DC and South Florida, services students all over the world through satellite learning. Their next lab will be built at Cobbs Creek in Philadelphia and Lulu's Place in Los Angeles.

Cobbs Creek Golf Club members and investors have been working on a project worth around $100 million to restore the campus and build dynamic golf courses and education centres.

The revitalized campus will construct an 18-hole championship course, a 9-hole course, a TGR design short course, a 2-tiered driving range, a restaurant and clubhouse and a TGR learning lab.

Tiger Woods shared the good news on his Twitter account with a caption saying:

"We’re one step closer to opening our TGR Learning Lab at Cobbs Creek. I’m excited about the impact it will have on kids in the Philadelphia community."

Tiger Woods's Twitter post

Tiger Woods hoping to change students' life with TGR Learning Lab

Tiger Woods discussed the TGR Learning Lab with Golf Channel's Damon Hack earlier this year. Woods stated that he wants to give children a chance to glorify their future.

He spoke about his family and how his parents motivated him in his studies. Woods said:

"In our families it was always for Education than golf or whatever sport I played. So if I did my homework done, no track and field, no baseball, no golf. So it was just the way it was when we started initially started the Foundation and it was a golf based. They should, you know, we were travelling circus, would go around the country, trying to showcase the game of golf. "

Woods went on to talk about the TGR Learning Lab. He said:

"So we're trying to get deeper impact with the kids that we work with and just really follow them all the way and so that their family, once you enter your family and some of these kids you know, they don't have families, you know, the first ones to ever go to college. "

"Some have gotten into Yale and Princeton and Harvard but they've never had a jacket. You know, living in Southern Cal or some kids, have never seen the beach living in Southern California. I mean, so these are experiences that these kids haven't had this before and it's up to give him that", he added.

Woods had ankle surgery earlier this year and has been on medical leave to focus on his health. He had previously competed in the Masters but withdrew after the third round. He was forced to withdraw from the PGA Championship and later the US Open as a result.

It is important to note that Tiger Woods will miss this week's major, The Open Championship, which will be held at the Royal Liverpool Golf Club from July 20 to July 23.