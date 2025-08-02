"We really got spanked" - When Phil Mickelson made an honest admission about the 2006 Ryder Cup

Phil Mickelson had a hard time as a member of Team USA during the 2006 Ryder Cup. Team USA lost the event by the largest margin in tournament history. The final result of the event was Europe 18½ - 9½ USA, matching the greatest margin of victory (last occurred in 2004). In a 2009 interview with Golf Digest, Mickelson reflected on the event.

The 2006 Ryder Cup was held at The K Club in County Kildare, Ireland. This was the first time Ireland hosted the competition, which generated a lot of excitement among the fans. Team Europe's victory was impressive because it was their third consecutive tournament win. When asked about the loss, Phil Mickelson indicated that he had a good time despite the result.

"A little of both. The European team looked to me like they were having fun at Louisville, but even though they enjoyed the week, they lost and took a lot of hits for it. We had a lot of fun in Ireland in 2006. Tom Lehman was an awesome captain. But we really got spanked."

Mickelson went on to say that despite the setback, everyone on Team USA had a good time throughout the competition. He stated,

"Why is that? I have fun, win or lose. Of course, Louisville was really fun, and it was really important we won -- for the event and American golf. I'm thinking even the Europeans think it was probably a good thing."

Phil Mickelson also predicted that Corey Pavin, who served as the tournament's assistant captain in 2006, would make an excellent captain one day. Mickelson's prediction did come true later when Pavin led Team USA in the Ryder Cup in 2010.

Phil Mickelson claimed assistant captain should be the next captain in Ryder Cup tournaments

When discussing Corey Pavin as the future Ryder Cup captain, Phil Mickelson stated that it would be great for an assistant captain to become the next captain. In this way, they understand how to work things out, which makes things easier for the Ryder Cup officials. The golfer explained in the same 2009 Golf Digest interview,

"Yes, but I think Corey Pavin will be a great captain. Paul did a great job. It would be a good idea if assistant captains became the next captain, if that could be organized. That way, every new captain would have experience. Ultimately that would take away a captain's ability to designate his assistants, because the PGA of America would have to dictate who's being looked at as the next in line. I'll say this: On Sunday night in Louisville, we were all for Paul coming back.''

Ryder Cup 2025 is right around the corner, and this year, Team USA will be led by Keegan Bradley, while Team Europe will be led by Luke Donald. Interestingly, Bradley could be a playing captain this year.

About the author Anurag Bhardwaj Anurag Bhardwaj is a Golf Journalist at Sportskeeda. With over three years of experience writing about various sports, Anurag has drawn inspiration from numerous icons, ranging from WWE’s Roman Reigns to NFL superstar Patrick Mahomes. His passion for storytelling spans across different sports, all while pursuing a Bachelor's degree in Dental Surgery, and he hopes to continue blending both his professions.



A single spark ignited his love for golf, and now he follows the sport with unwavering enthusiasm. Whether it’s the Masters or the Arnold Palmer Invitational, Anurag is always ready for a deep dive into the action. Through his writing, he brings the latest happenings from the golf world straight to the fans' screens. And while he dreams of stepping onto a golf course someday, he remains in awe of Scottie Scheffler’s precision, all while striving to become a great doctor. Know More