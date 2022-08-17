Were the Tiger Woods CBD Gummies real?

Tiger Woods is one of the greatest athletes in the world. The golfer’s achievements have earned him the title of GOAT among fans. He was recently inducted into the World Golf Hall of Fame.

After spending years as the undisputed leader in the PGA Official World Golf Rankings, Woods was the highest-paid athlete in the world at one point. Woods is the first golfer in history to become a billionaire, with a net worth of over $1.7 billion.

Woods earns a significant amount from corporate endorsements. The 46-year-old promotes various products ranging from sports-related items to watches and automobiles. However, one product that he did not promote is the ‘Tiger Woods CBD Gummies’.

The CBD Gummies scam

The Tiger Woods CBD Gummies blew up earlier this year when people began enormously searching for the product. Sold using the name of the legendary golfer, the gummies were considered legit by users. However, it came as a shock to many that the product was indeed a scam as the makers of the product were using Woods’ name and popularity to sell the product.

Tiger Woods is a fit and active athlete at the age of 46 and his status represented a positive result of the CBD gummies. However, Woods was never associated with the product. In fact, the product itself never existed.

The actual product, Eagle Hemp Gummies, is used to calm the mind and relieve sore pain. Scammers on the internet sold this product using Woods’ image without his authorization.

The scammers began pushing CBD gummies products using Woods’ name in April of 2022. The product blew up, with several social media accounts giving fake reviews of the product. The scammers sold the product without the PGA golfer’s approval, using social media accounts to promote the gummies across platforms.

The scammers made over 30 Facebook pages and numerous Twitter accounts to promote the product. The gummies gained popularity as hundreds of fake reviews were made on Google. However, none of the social media pages promoting the Tiger Woods CBD Gummies had the actual product to sell.

It is pertinent to note that this wasn’t the first time such a scam was pulled off. Earlier, CBD gummies were also sold using unauthorized endorsements from various celebrities, including former talk show host Dr. Mehmet Oz, the cast of Shark Tank, and actor Keanu Reeves.

Tiger Woods’ income from endorsements

While the Tiger Woods CBD Gummies were a scam, there are several other legitimate ventures that use Woods’ name to promote products.

Woods, who made his debut as a pro golfer in 1996, began endorsing products not long after that. Since 1996, Woods has earned over $120 million on the golf course by winning tournaments. However, his major income came from off the course.

The legendary golfer has earned around $1.6 billion from corporate endorsements till date, according to Celebrity Net Worth. His earnings come from promoting brands including Nike, Gatorade, American Express, Asahi, General Mills (Wheaties), Golf Digest, Rolex, Gillette, Accenture, Tag Heuer, AT&T, EA Sports, NetJets, Upper Deck, TLC Laser Eye Centers and Buick.

Notably, Woods earned a hefty sum from Gatorade as the company developed a custom branded drink using his name. The 'Gatorade Tiger' deal earned Woods $100 million over 5 years.

Another major chunk of his income came from his Nike deal. Woods signed a deal with the sportswear company in 2000, worth $100 million, for five years.

