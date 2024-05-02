Wesley Bryan WITB: PGA Tour star’s unique setup for The CJ Cup Byron Nelson explored

At the Corales Puntacana Championship in April, Wesley Bryan was close to winning his first championship on the PGA Tour in seven years. However, a brilliant performance from Billy Horschel saw Bryan finish in second position, which is a decent finish.

However, the famous golfer is now set to play the upcoming CJ Byron Nelson Cup. While he seems to be pumped up for the same, Bryan has made some changes to his setup. In addition to the Takomo set which he began using in 2023, Bryan will now also use a new 101 U 4-iron, plus a Titleist T200 4-iron.

This means the 34-year-old will be dropping his 5-iron. While the decision seems to be weird on paper, Wesley Bryan had an explanation for the same. While speaking about the new addition to his equipment during a recent press conference, he said:

“It’s super forgiving and launches high, and it has a bit longer of a profile to where it looks really good. If people are willing to play something that doesn’t have an expensive price tag on their club, it outperforms the Srixon (driving iron). [I started testing it] in the last couple weeks and it’s in the bag.

"I just made it like 2 degrees weaker. Basically that gap from 205 to 225 I was in a little bit of a dead space, so I’m going to try and fill that gap better.”

It will be interesting to see if this change in equipment works for Wesley Bryan at The CJ Cup Byron Nelson. If it does, then it would be Bryan's first win in 2024.

What time will Wesley Bryan tee off at the CJ Cup Byron Nelson 2024?

Even though Wesley Bryan hasn't been able to win a lot on the PGA Tour, he has amassed a huge following. This has mainly been possible due to his YouTube channel, "Bryan Bros Golf." On the channel, Bryan usually posts golf trick shots and collabs with other famous golfers.

Apart from that, he has another channel, "Bryan Bros TV" in which he uploads vlogs and behind-the-scenes videos from tours. Due to this, Bryan has amassed quite a following, and many fans are interested in knowing at what time he will be teeing off at the Byron Nelson 2024. The answer to this question is 8:12 am ET.

In Round 1 of the CJ Cup Byron Nelson 2024, Bryan will tee off with Nick Watney and Josh Teater. It will be interesting to see how Bryan performs in the first two rounds. If he is able to do what he did at the Corales Puntacana Championship, Bryan will have a chance of doing well in the competition.