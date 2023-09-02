What to eat before playing golf? Pre-game food and snacks explored

Golfers spend hours on the greens in order to play the game well, which requires a lot of energy. Before hitting the golf course, it's important to eat well.

Experts believe that a balanced meal should be consumed the night before the game to ensure that players have the energy they need to compete.

Lean protein, which is found in chicken or fish, can help you retain good energy, according to nutritionists.

Moreover, it's crucial to include high-fiber foods and vitamins in your diet. A good night's sleep and eating 90-120 minutes before hitting the bed is good for health. Additionally, experts advise players to abstain from alcohol consumption in order to perform better.

Eat a balanced breakfast before playing a round of golf. It's essential to start the day well, and if players' tee time permits, they should eat something at least an hour before the game. For breakfast, players can have cereal bars, fruits, or almonds.

In addition, players should carry plenty of drinks, high-fibre cereal, and low-fat yoghurt. They should also be sure to drink enough water to stay hydrated.

Another nice morning meal is bread and scrambled eggs. Additionally, bring protein bars, and try to avoid tea, coffee, or sugary beverages before the game starts. If your game starts a bit late, eat at least two to three hours before you tee off.

"I make sure I eat a lot of greens"- When Dylan Wu opens up about his diet

Golfers need to have a proper diet. Last year PGA Tour golfer Dylan Wu spoke about his diet in an interview with Golf.com. He explained his diet plan and how taking a proper diet enhances the performance of players.

Dylan Wu said that he keeps his morning breakfast light, typically eating on the course. During lunchtime, he makes sure to add green vegetables to his food.

“During lunch time they usually have a big salad bar. I make sure I eat a lot of greens. Whether it’s salad, spinach, kale, or any of those things. And then usually some lean meat, like chicken," he said.

Staying active throughout the tournament is important, so Wu puts nuts and protein bars in his bag. Speaking about his diet, he added:

“I put a lot of nuts and almond butter and light protein bars in my bag. I just don’t want to have any reason to believe that my nutrition or what I’m putting in my body is [negatively] affecting my performance.”

He also explained about his dinner, saying:

“If I just finished a late round and it’s dark, I’ll usually make a quick Chipotle run. You probably see more professional golfers at Chipotle every single day after a round than any other restaurant. I get a bowl every time with chicken, rice, veggies, guac and lettuce.”