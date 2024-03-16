What equipment is Corey Conners carrying at The Players Championship 2024? WITB explored

Corey Conners, a Canadian professional golfer, is playing at The Players Championship 2024 after finishing 18th at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard.

Despite missing the cut in 2023, his recent performances indicate he's ready to make a comeback, and is all set for the third round at The Players Championship 2024 with his Ping heat.

Here is a list of Corey Conners' equipment in The Players Championship 2024:

Ping G430 Max wood: Conners uses a Ping G430 Max 5 wood and 3 wood. The first has a loft of 18° loft while the latter has a loft of 15° (adjusted to 14°). This fairway wood lets Conners make long shots from both the fairway and tee. The Carbonfly Wrap design of the club helps in reducing weight and lowering the center of gravity, resulting in ball speed and decreased spin.

Ping Blueprint irons: Corey Conners uses a Blueprint S iron 4-5. It has a small and narrow sole, made from 8620 carbon steel heads. The precision-milled grooves help with proper spin and precision. He also uses Blueprint T irons 6-PW, which is also made from 8629 carbon steel and has better trajectory control. It comes with a patented non-slip grip, called the Golf Pride Tour Velvet grip which is responsive while also providing comfort. The high-density toe screw and shaft tip weight provides precise swing weight control for better handling.

Corey Conners uses a Blueprint S iron 4-5. It has a small and narrow sole, made from 8620 carbon steel heads. The precision-milled grooves help with proper spin and precision. He also uses Blueprint T irons 6-PW, which is also made from 8629 carbon steel and has better trajectory control. It comes with a patented non-slip grip, called the Golf Pride Tour Velvet grip which is responsive while also providing comfort. The high-density toe screw and shaft tip weight provides precise swing weight control for better handling. Ping S 159 Wedge: Conners also has a Ping S 159 wedge which is made from 8620 carbon steel. The grooves are precisely milled for control and spin on various lofts. It provides greenside versatility due to heel/trail edge relief and is designed with a bounce in the mid-section to play full shots.

A closer look at Corey Conners' recent performances

Conners has displayed consistency in his play, averaging -6 over in his last five tournaments. He failed to secure top-10 finishes this season despite appearing in seven tournaments. However, he still managed to accumulate 269 points, which ranked him 52nd in the FedEx Cup rankings.

Conners is currently competing in the 2024 Players Championship at TPC Sawgrass. After two rounds at under 8, he is tied for sixth place. Conners, who finished his second consecutive round at 4-under-68, is six shots behind Clark.

Corey Conners made a strong start, going 2 under on his first nine holes with three birdies and just one bogey. After a bogey on the 10th hole, he rebounded with an eagle on the 11th. He added two more birdies as well as another bogey before ending the round.

Ben Silverman and Ryo Hisatsune will finish their second round on Saturday at 7:40 am EDT as The Player Championship 2024 is currently suspended due to darkness.