What equipment was Nasa Hataoka carrying at the 2023 CME Group Tour Championship? Golfer’s WITB explored

Nasa Hataoka closed her 2023 LPGA Tour season in style by finishing T2 at the CME Group Tour Championship. She tied with Alison Lee as the runner-up, with a score of 24-under 264, three strokes behind champion Amy Yang.

To achieve this important result, Nasa Hataoka relied on the stability and integrity of her game, which is perfectly reflected in how her bag is equipped.

Let's take a look at what's in Nasa Hataoka's bag:

Driver: Srixon Z 785 (9.5°) with the Miyazaki Kaula Kiri 6S shaft

Srixon Z 785 (9.5°) with the Miyazaki Kaula Kiri 6S shaft 3-wood: Srixon ZX with the Miyazaki Kuala Kiri 6S shaft

Srixon ZX with the Miyazaki Kuala Kiri 6S shaft Hybrids: Srixon ZX HYB (3 & 4) with the Miyazaki hybrid shafts

Srixon ZX HYB (3 & 4) with the Miyazaki hybrid shafts Irons: Srixon Z 785 (5 to Pitching Wedge) with the Nippon NS Pro 950 S shafts

Srixon Z 785 (5 to Pitching Wedge) with the Nippon NS Pro 950 S shafts Wedges: Cleveland 588 RTX2.0 (50° & 54°), Cleveland RTX-4 (58°) all with the Nippon NS Pro 950 S shafts

Cleveland 588 RTX2.0 (50° & 54°), Cleveland RTX-4 (58°) all with the Nippon NS Pro 950 S shafts Putter: Bettinardi Studio Stock 3

Bettinardi Studio Stock 3 Ball: Srixon Z-Star

With this equipment, Nasa Hataoka achieved impressive statistics at the CME Group Tour Championship. She had a driving distance average of 255 yards, used 25 putts per round, hit 53 of 56 fairways, and made 53 of 72 greens in regulation (73.61%).

Her performance at Tiburon Golf Club in Florida included 27 birdies and three bogeys. She was particularly brilliant during the first and third rounds, in which she played for zero bogeys.

What was the 2023 season like for Nasa Hataoka?

Nasa Hataoka, 24, was just one win short on the LPGA Tour to round out a spectacular 2023. However, her performance was nothing short of brilliant, so much so that she remained in the Top 20 of the Rolex Rankings all year and will enter the 2024 season as the top-ranked Japanese player.

Hataoka played 22 LPGA Tour events during the recently concluded season, with seven Top 10s and only one missed cut. Her best result was the second-place finish she just achieved at the Tour Championship.

In addition, Hataoka played two events on the Ladies European Tour and one on the LPGA Tour of Japan. She obtained a Top 10 as her best result in these.

It is also worth mentioning her performance in the last three Majors of the season. Hataoka was at the top of her game at the U.S. Women's Open (T3), the Evian Championship (T4), and the AIG Women's Open (T11).

Nasa Hataoka has had a seven-season career as a professional, with six as an official member of the LPGA Tour. She has six victories at the top level and another five on the Japanese circuit.

Prior to that, she had a successful amateur career, with seven victories in just two seasons.

She has represented her country twice in the International Crown and at the Tokyo Olympics in 2021.