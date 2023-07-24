What factors contributed to Rory McIlroy's inability to secure victory in the Open Championship 2023?

Rory McIlroy will surely be disappointed to lose the fourth and final major of the year, The Open Championship 2023. Except for the Masters 2023, he finished in the top 10 in all the other three major tournaments conducted this season.

He came to the Royal Liverpool Golf Club with a stunning with at the previous PGA Tour event, the Genesis Scottish Open. However, he fell short of six strokes to the winner Brian Harman to finish in the T6 position on the leaderboard.

Rory McIlroy at the Open Championship 2023 (via Getty Images)

Why did Rory McIlroy lose at his 34th consecutive major, The Open Championship 2023?

Well, to understand this question, it is very important to have a look at the Northern Irish golfer's overall performance at Royal Liverpool Golf Club. He might have lost the tournament, but it does not mean he is out of touch.

So, let's discuss a few factors that resulted in Rory McIlroy's 34th consecutive Major loss at Hoylake:

#4. Slow start in the 1st round of the tournament

The 34-year-old golfer started a bit slow in The Open Championship 2023. In his first round on Thursday, he carded three birdies and three bogeys to get to a score of even par 71.

Rory McIlroy in the first round of the Open Championship 2023 (via Getty Images

Gradually, over the course of the next three rounds, he bettered his performance by one stroke each day.

#3. No eagle shots and lack of birdies in the overall scorecard

If we compare the scorecard of the winner, Brian Harman, and Rory McIlroy, we can find out that the Nothern Irish was short of an eagle shot and a few bridies.

Overall, McIlroy hit 14 birdies and no eagle, meanwhile, Harman shot 17 birdies and an eagle. In fact, the latter even shot many under-par shots to gain the lead since the start of The Open Championship 2023.

#2. Unable to covert an electrifying start in the 3rd round

On Saturday, Rory McIlroy started his third round with three alternate birdies and pars. However, until the end of his 18 holes on that day, he could not score another birdie but did add a bogey to his scorecard.

Rory McIlroy after the third round in the Open Championship 2023 (via Getty Images)

Finally, he ended his third round with 2 under 69, which did not help him either move up or down on the leaderboard.

#1. Unable to jump on the top of a leaderboard since the start

Interestingly, the last time when Rory McIlroy won a major tournament, he maintained his place in the top 5 on the leaderboard. During the PGA Championship 2014, he ended his four rounds on the following ranks:

First Round - T4

Second Round - 1

Third Round - 1

Fourth Round - 1 (win)

However, during the Open Championship 2023, until the end of the final round, he did not end up in the top 10 on the leaderboard.