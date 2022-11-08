What is inside 2022 World Wide Technology Championship winner Russell Henley’s bag? Take a look

Russell Henley lifted his fourth PGA Tour trophy after registering a win at Mayakoba's 2022 World Wide Technology Championship, finishing the match in style with a four-shot victory over Brian Harman.

Henley has been in the lead since the beginning of Sunday's match. He shot his first bogey in the fifth round but rebounded with three straight shots in the next few holes. The game continued to fall in his favor before he finally clinched the championship.

What's in Russell Henley's bag?

Here is the complete list of items in the 2022 World Wide Technology Championship winner's bag:

DRIVER: Titleist TSi3

10 degrees

Project X HZRDUS

Smoke Black 70 TX shaft

FAIRWAY WOOD: Titleist TS3

16.5 degrees

Project X HZRDUS

Smoke Black 80 TX

HYBRID: Titleist TSi2

21 degrees

Mitsubishi MMT Hybrid 100 shaft

IRONS: Titleist T100 (4-6)

True Temper Dynamic Gold AMT Tour X100 shafts

True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue X100 shafts

WEDGES: Titleist Vokey Design SM8 (48 degrees bent to 47)

True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue X100 shaft (50 degrees bent to 51, 54 degrees bent to 55, 58 degrees bent to 59)

True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue S400 shafts

PUTTER: Scotty

Cameron Special Select Timeless Long Neck tour prototype

BALL

Titleist Pro V1x

GRIPS

Golf Pride Tour Velvet

Early life and career of Russell Henley

Born on April 12, 1989, Russell Henley has been competing in professional golf since 2011. He started his journey in the sport while attending Stratford Academy in Macon, his birth town.

During his sophomore career at the University of Georgia in Athens, Russell won the Haskin Award as the most outstanding collegiate golfer in 2010. In his four years of playing golf in college, Henley played for the US Open and tied for the low amateur.

Rusell Henley (Image Via Getty)

Russell Henley turned pro in 2011 after making his debut at the Nationwide Tour's Soboba Golf Classic. The star golfer won the Chiquita Classic and Winn-Dixie Jacksonville Open before making his debut on the PGA Tour in 2012, finishing third on the money list.

He began his PGA Tour with a record of becoming the first rookie in 12 years to win the event. Henley won his second PGA Tour title in 2014 at the Honda Classic in Florida. With his victory, Russell climbed up into the World Top 50 and also qualified for the Masters.

Rusell Henley (Image via Golf Channel)

Russell Henley claimed his third PGA Tour victory in 2017 at the Shell Houston Open in Texas. Although he started the match four strokes behind Kang Sung Hoon, Henley's double bogey and ten birdies helped him win the title, while recently winning his fourth PGA Tour in Mayakoba.

World Wide Technology Championship at Mayakoba @WWTatMayakoba



Thank you for joining us for yet another wonderful edition of the World Wide Technology Championship at Mayakoba.



#wwtatmayakoba #mayakoba #pgatour The Final Round recap! An exciting day on the course which saw Russell Henley take the trophyThank you for joining us for yet another wonderful edition of the World Wide Technology Championship at Mayakoba. The Final Round recap! An exciting day on the course which saw Russell Henley take the trophy 🏆 Thank you for joining us for yet another wonderful edition of the World Wide Technology Championship at Mayakoba. #wwtatmayakoba #mayakoba #pgatour https://t.co/fPrZV9oCeW

It is persistent to note that Russell Henley was not the favorite to win the 2022 World Wide Technology Championship. However, he managed to stay in the top five, and on the final day, he eventually took the lead and won the trophy, defeating Brian. Meanwhile, Scottie Scheffler bagged the third position and lost his chance to snatch the World No. 1 title from Rory McIlroy.

Poll : 0 votes