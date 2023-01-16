What is inside 2023 Sony Open winner Si Woo Kim’s bag? Have a look

On Sunday, Si Woo Kim shot an impressive 6-under-64 to record his fourth PGA Tour victory at the Sony Open in Hawaii. He defeated Hayden Buckley by a margin of one stroke.

Here is a list of equipment Kim used to win the title at Waialae Country Club.

Si Woo Kim's golf equipment during Sony Open

DRIVER

Callaway Paradym Triple Diamond (8.5 degrees) with Fujikura Ventus Black 6X shaft.

FAIRWAY WOODS

Callaway Paradym Triple Diamond (15 degrees) with Fujikura Ventus Black 8X shaft (18 degrees) and Fujikura Ventus Black 9X shaft

IRONS

Callaway X Forged CB (3-PW) with KBS Tour V 125 X shafts

WEDGES

Callaway JAWS Raw (54, 60 degrees) with KBS Tour V 125 shafts costing $179.99 each

PUTTER

Odyssey 2-Ball Ten broomstick

BALL

Callaway Chrome Soft X costing $49.99 per dozen

GRIPS

Golf Pride MCC

"Can't be better than this" - Si Woo Kim after winning Sony Open

Si Woo Kim poses with the 2023 Sony Open trophy

On Sunday, Si Woo Kim clinched the Sony Open title, his first PGA title in two years. His joy after the win was obvious. His last victory on the Tour came at the Desert Classic in January 2021.

Kim said after the win:

"It's like first time, winning like first event … can't be better than this. So this is really exciting, and hopefully a lot of the seasons left. Hopefully trying to get more confidence and then like hopefully get more wins."

After three days of gameplay, Kim was three strokes behind leader Hayden Buckley. The 27-year-old birdied his final two holes to take a one-stroke lead over Buckley in a dramatic finish at the Sony Open in Hawaii.

In his final round, Si Woo Kim scored eight birdies and two bogeys to finish the week with an 18-under 262. Buckley, who was leading until Sunday morning, could only score 2-under-68 to settle for the runner-up position.

There was a vital moment at the 17th hole, where Kim missed the green on his tee shot. However, he chipped the ball from the 28 foot distance for a birdie.

Kim said later that he heard crowd noise when Buckley made a birdie on the 16th hole.

"It was kind of tough lie into the greens, so I had to hit aggressive. So I just hit it aggressive and goes in. Yeah, it was exciting."

The 17th hole birdie meant both the golfers were in a tie. Kim hit a birdie on the 18th hole as well, while Buckley missed it and ended it with a par, which ended the game in Kim's favor.

Buckley, looking for his first win on the PGA Tour, hit four birdies and two bogeys on his final day, scoring a 2-under 68.

"I feel like I had control of the tournament pretty much the whole way, but just a late miss I think on 15 from three or four feet really hurt, but I bounced back with a birdie and gave myself a chance."

He added that he was impressed by his overall game and that the result here would make him better.

Chris Kirk finished third with a score of 15-under-265.

