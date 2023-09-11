What is inside Charley Hull’s bag? Golfer's WITB explored

Charley Hull has not won during 2022, however, her performance in 2023 shows that another professional triumph is not far away. The Englishwoman has finished runner up five times this season, including in two majors.

Charley Hull's golfing quality doesn't need much support to show itself in all its glory, and that support the English star finds in her well-stocked bag. Hull is a TylorMade player, and all her equipment is supplied by this prestigious brand.

Let's take a look at what's in Charley Hull's bag:

Driver: TaylorMade Stealth Plus (9 degrees) with Attas Rockstar 6X shaft

TaylorMade Stealth Plus (9 degrees) with Attas Rockstar 6X shaft Fairway wood: TaylorMade Stealth Plus (15 degrees) with Mitsubishi Tensei Blue 70S shaft

TaylorMade Stealth Plus (15 degrees) with Mitsubishi Tensei Blue 70S shaft Hybrid: TaylorMade SIM Max (19 degrees) with UST iROD 85 S shaft

TaylorMade SIM Max (19 degrees) with UST iROD 85 S shaft Irons: TaylorMade P7MB, (4-PW set) all with Modus Tour 125S shafts

TaylorMade P7MB, (4-PW set) all with Modus Tour 125S shafts Wedges: TaylorMade Milled Grind 3 (50°, 54° and 60°) with Modus Tour 120S shafts

TaylorMade Milled Grind 3 (50°, 54° and 60°) with Modus Tour 120S shafts Putter: TaylorMade TP Soto HydroBlast

TaylorMade TP Soto HydroBlast Ball: TaylorMade TP5x

With this equipment, Charley Hull has just finished her fifth second place of the season (four on the LPGA Tour and one in the Ladies European Tour) at the Kroger Queen City Championship. There, she carded four rounds in the 60s but it was only enough to tie for first place with Minjee Lee.

Eventually, the Australian won on the second playoff hole to move Hull's third LPGA Tour victory a little further away.

Charley Hull's performance at the Kroger Queen City Championship

The Kroger Queen City Championship is a sign of great things to come in Charley Hull's golf career. The stability she has shown is no fluke.

Hull was down by five strokes at the 11th hole of the fourth round against Minjee Lee, who probably already saw herself as the champion. However, the Englishwoman was able to maintain her game at the highest level and capitalize on her rival's mistakes.

A double bogey by Lee on the 12th hole combined with three consecutive birdies by Hull from the 14th to the 16th to cause a surprise and both players finished tied. It forced a playoff that few would have dared to predict starting on the back nine.

Hull and Lee tied on the first hole of sudden death. Hull was even within an inch of victory as she made a birdie putt from the rough to about 20 yards that stayed on the very edge of the hole, but the ball, whimsically, leaned on the pin and didn't go in.

On the second playoff hole, Lee made a birdie that Hull could not match. Thus, the Englishwoman fell short again, but remains among the strongest players on the circuit.

Charley Hull has been in the Top 50 of the Rolex Ranking for more than two years. This year, her worst position was 28th and she is currently ranked eighth.