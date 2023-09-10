“I feel like my game is good” - Charley Hull evaluates her game as she chases her third LPGA victory at the 2023 Kroger Queen City Championship

It has been almost a year since Charley Hull last claimed an LPGA Tour title. However, that wait might end soon as Hull has had a brilliant first three rounds at the Kenwood Country Club in the ongoing Kroger Queen City Championship. She is currently tied for second spot with Chien Peiyun and is two strokes behind the leader Minjee Lee.

Hull started her weekend play with a forgettable triple bogey on the first hole. A start like that certainly shatters a golfer's mindset. But, for the 27-year-old English golfer, this turned out to be a turning point and motivated her to make no more mistakes in the other 17 holes.

She went on to add seven birdies on her scorecard and ended the third round with 4 under 68. Speaking of the same, Charley Hull said (via LPGA.com):

"I started off with a 7, so it was a triple bogey on my first hole, but I just laughed it off, and better the next couple holes, and then got it back to – I think I was 1-under after 9 and made a few good birdies coming in."

Charley Hull was confident of her game in the ongoing Kroger Queen City Championship. She was excited to be part of the final group and hoped to win the tournament.

"I'm looking forward to being two back tomorrow because then you can kind of chase down the person," Hull said. "I feel like my game is good, and I'm really excited to be in the final group tomorrow and have a chance to win. Also excited because I'll be flying home tomorrow, as well, so I'm just excited."

The English golfer has won two events on the LPGA Tour so far. She would hope to win her third title this Sunday at the Kenwood Country Club.

How has Charley Hull performed in the 2023 season on the LPGA Tour?

Charley Hull has played 14 tournaments so far this season on the American Golf Tour. She finished four times in the top 10 on the leaderboard and missed the cut four times.

The 27-year-old golfer started off her season with a tied second-place finish in the Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions. Interestingly, she consistently shot 3 under 69 in all four rounds. This tournament fetched her a paycheck of $152,898.

In the LPGA Drive On Championship, she started off the tournament slow, but, picked up the pace to finish T7 on the leaderboard.

Additionally, Charley Hull participated in the five women's golf major tournaments this season. She missed the cut at the Chevron Championship, KPMG Women's PGA Championship, and the Amundi Evian Championship.

However, in the U.S. Women's Open, she finished tied for second on the leaderboard with Jiyai Shin and lost to Allisen Corpuz by three strokes. She won a paycheck of $969,231.

In the final major of the 2023 season, the AIG Women's Open, Charley Hull recorded her best-ever major finish. She ended up solo second and lost to Lilia Vu by six strokes.