What is inside John Deere Classic winner Sepp Straka's bag? Have a look

Austrian golfer Sepp Straka registered his second PGA Tour title by winning the John Deere Classic on Sunday (July 9). He defeated Brendon Todd and Alex Smalley by a margin of two strokes at TPC Deere Run.

A tournament that had no top-15 OWGR players saw a 37th-ranked Straka win it and jump to the 27th spot. He used several brands of equipment to register his blistering victory in the event.

Let's have a look at Sepp Straka's John Deere Classic winning bag:

Driver - 9 Degrees TaylorMade Stealth 2 Plus

9 Degrees TaylorMade Stealth 2 Plus Shaft - Mitsubishi Kai’li White 60 TX

Mitsubishi Kai’li White 60 TX 3-wood - 15 degrees TaylorMade Stealth 2

15 degrees TaylorMade Stealth 2 Shaft - Mitsubishi Tensei 1K Orange 80 TX

Mitsubishi Tensei 1K Orange 80 TX Hybrid - Stealth 2 7W 21.0 with Tensei orange 80TX

Stealth 2 7W 21.0 with Tensei orange 80TX Shaft - Mitsubishi Diamana DF 80 TX

Mitsubishi Diamana DF 80 TX Irons - Srixon ZX7 Mk II (4 to 9)

Srixon ZX7 Mk II (4 to 9) Shafts - True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue X100

True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue X100 Wedges - Cleveland RTX ZipCore (46, 52, 56, 60)

Cleveland RTX ZipCore (46, 52, 56, 60) Shafts - True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue S400

True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue S400 Putter - Odyssey Stroke Lab Tuttle

Odyssey Stroke Lab Tuttle Ball - Srixon Z-Star Diamond

Srixon Z-Star Diamond Grips - Golf Pride Tour Velvet

Sepp Straka's second PGA Tour victory came almost over a year after his win at the Honda Classic 2022. The win fetched him a handsome prize of $1.3 million. He also earned 33.28 OWGR points and 500 FedExCup points.

Analyzing Sepp Straka's performance at John Deere Classic 2023

Sepp Straka started his John Deere Classic with a poor first round. He carded 73 (+2) with the help of two birdies and four bogeys to finish at T133. However, after the conclusion of the second round, he jumped 97 places up to sit on T18. He carded nine birdies and a bogey on the second day.

In his third round, Straka carried on his sensational run to score 65 (-6) with the help of six birdies. He was still not in contention to win the tournament until the fourth day.

The 30-year-old golfer started his final round with a birdie and followed it with an eagle. He finished the round with an eagle, nine birdies, and a double bogey to score a career-low round of 9 - under 62.

Sepp Straka's performance on the PGA Tour in 2023

The 2023 for Sepp Straka has been a decent one until winning the John Deere Classic. He started his year with a tied-21 finish at the Sentry Tournament of Champions. In the Honda Classic, a tournament he won last year in 2022, he finished T5 on the leaderboard.

Straka has missed the cut in four out of 16 tournaments he played this year. He has competed in all three majors this season. At Masters 2023, he finished T46, then, at PGA Championship, he registered his career-best finish, T7. Finally, in the US Open 2023, he did not manage to make the cut.

Here are the leaderboard standings of Sepp Straka in the year 2023:

John Deere Classic - 1

Rocket Mortgage Classic - T64

Travelers Championship - T38

US Open - Missed the Cut

The Memorial Tournament - T16

Charles Schwab Challenge - T29

PGA Championship - T7

Wells Fargo Championship - Missed the Cut

RBC Heritage - Missed the Cut

Masters Tournament - T46

Valero Texas Open - T22

THE PLAYERS Championship - T65

Arnold Palmer Invitational - Missed the Cut

The Honda Classic - T5

The Genesis Invitational - T45

Sentry Tournament of Champions - T21

