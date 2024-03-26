What are Jessica Korda’s career earnings as of 2024? Exploring the golfer’s income and more

Jessica Korda has had a 13-season career in professional golf, all on the LPGA Tour. Korda has won six tournaments on the world's premier tour, in addition to achieving other excellent results.

There is no precise information about Jessica Korda's net worth, since not all of her sources of income are public. In addition to her earnings from her professional golf results, Korda has significant sponsorship contracts with FootJoy, Titleist, Franklin Templeton Investments and Acumatica, among others.

What is actually known is the amount Jessica Korda has earned during her professional golf career, which amounts to $7,605,903.

Korda's best season from a financial point of view was 2022, when she reported $976,487. That year she topped 13 cuts in 14 events played, with six Top 10s, including a second-place finish at The Chevron Championship.

Jessica Korda has had three other seasons of more than $800,000 in earnings. The first was 2018 ($883,924), when she won the Honda LPGA Thailand and topped 16 cuts in 18 tournaments.

The second $800,000-plus season was 2019 ($874,588), when she finished in six Top 10s in 15 tournaments in which she made the cut (18 events played). Third was 2014 ($817,885), the only one in which she has had more than one win (Pure Silk Bahamas LPGA Classic and Airbus LPGA Classic).

Jessica Korda only played six events in 2023 as she took maternity live. Her first child was born in February 2024.

Jessica Korda's career at a glance

Jessica Korda and her sister Nelly are only the third pair of sisters to both win on the LPGA Tour. Previously, Swedish duo Annika and Charlotta Sorenstam and Thailand's Moriya and Ariya Jutanugarn have done so.

The elder Korda turned professional in 2010 and that same year attended Q-School to pursue her LPGA Tour card. There she finished second and began her stint on the world's premier tour in 2011.

It wouldn't be long before Korda adapted to the top level as she won the first tournament of her second season (2012 Australian Open). So far she has recorded five other victories with another 65 Top 10s in 191 tournaments played.

Her best position in the Rolex Ranking has been 13th (2018). Between 2014 and 2022 she was always in the Top 30.

As for Majors, she has participated in 60 editions, with 32 cuts passed (she withdrew once). She has never won, but has finished in nine Top 10s. Her best result was second place at The Chevron Championship 2022.

Korda has been called to the Solhein Cup three times (2013, 2019, 2021). She has never won, but has left excellent performances, with five wins, four loses and two draws in 11 matches (6 points out of a possible 11).

Her most outstanding performance in the biennial event was in 2019, when she scored 3.5 points out of a possible four (3 wins and a draw). This includes her singles defeat over Caroline Masson (3&2).