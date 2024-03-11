What is Joe Durant’s net worth? Exploring the PGA Tour Champions golfer’s income and more

Joe Durant won the 2024 Cologuard Classic at La Paloma Country Club in Tucson, Arizona, on Sunday, March 10. It was Durant's fifth PGA Tour Champions victory and the 13th of his professional career.

His win at the Cologuard Classic earned him $300,000, bringing his 37-season career earnings in professional golf to the total amount of $24.2 million.

Joe Durant earned his primary earnings as a golfer on the PGA Tour, where he was active from 1987 to 2015. On the world's premier tour, Durant earned $14.2 million.

His best season from a financial point of view was 2001, when he won two PGA Tour tournaments, and finished in four other top 10s, in addition to a T24 finish at the US Open. In that season, Durant earned $2.3 million.

He also made some of his career earnings from his careers on the Korn Ferry Tour and the PGA Tour Champions. In 156 tournaments on the feeder tour, Joe Durant earned $455,000, while on the Senior Tour (where he currently plays) he has earned $9.6 million.

Joe Durant's golf career at a glance

Durant began his professional career in 1987, after a successful stint in U.S. collegiate golf playing for Huntingdon College. He began playing professionally on the third-tier TC Jordan Tour, until he earned his Web.com Tour (now Korn Ferry Tour) card for the 1991 season.

Joe Durant spent the next three seasons moving up and down the ranks between the Web.com Tour and the TC Jordan Tour, with a few appearances on the PGA Tour. His breakthrough season came in 1996, when he won his first Web.com Tour tournament (NIKE Mississippi Gulf Coast Classic) and finished in seven other top 10s. This earned him his PGA Tour card.

His first full season at the highest level was 1997. The following year he won his first PGA Tour tournament (1998 Motorola Western Open) and finished in two more top 25s. The 1999 season was not the same, but he managed to keep his card.

Durant pulled himself together and finished in four top 10s in 28 tournaments in the 2000 season. A year later, he posted the best season of his career at the highest level, with wins in consecutive starts (2001 Bob Hope Chrysler Classic and Genuity Championship), plus a second-place finish. He also managed three other top 10s in 25 overall events.

Durant's fourth and final PGA Tour victory came at the 2006 Funai Classic at the Walt Disney World Resort. He began making fewer appearances at the top level in 2014 and in that same year made his PGA Tour Champions debut.

At the Senior level, Durant has been very successful, with five wins and 60 top 10s in 218 tournaments.

Durant's career is summarized in 156 tournaments played on the Web.com Tour, with 103 cuts made, one victory and 21 top 10s. On the PGA Tour he played 446 tournaments, with 254 cuts made, four victories and 34 top 10s. Finally, on the PGA Tour Champions, he has played 218 tournaments, with 211 cuts made, five victories and 60 top 10s.