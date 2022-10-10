What is LIV Golf Bangkok's prize money?

The LIV Golf Bangkok Invitational successfully closed its curtains on October 9 with Spanish golfer Eugenio Chacarra's first victory on his maiden professional tour. The 22-year-old reportedly gave up on his senior year at Oklahoma State after being offered an attractive contract by LIV Golf. He finished at 19-under, three shots ahead of the second-place winner, Patrick Reed.

The Spaniard not only won the individual event but was also a part of the Fireballs team, along with Sergio Garcia, Abraham Ancer, and Carlos Ortiz, that won the team event.

LIV Golf Bangkok Invitational prize money breakdown

Each of the first seven events of LIV Golf have a $25 million prize pool, out of which $20 million is for the individual event and $5 million is for the team event.

Out of the $20 million individual prize money, the winner takes home a whopping amount of $4 million, while the rest is distributed to the other 47 players depending on their rank.

In the team event, the winning team gets $3 million out of the allocated $5 million purse. The team in second place gets $1.5 million followed by the third-place team getting $50,000.

Therefore, Chacarra pocketed $4 million in the individual event along with an additional $75,000 in the team event.

Take a look at the entire prize money breakdown for the Bangkok Invitational.

Win: Eugenio Chacarra, -19, $4,000,000

2: Patrick Reed, -16, $2,125,000

T-3: Paul Casey, -15, $1,175,000

T-3: Richard Bland, -15, $1,175,000

T-3: Sihwan Kim, -15, $1,175,000

T-6: James Piot, -14, $737,500

T-6: Harold Varner III, -14, $737,500

T-8: Charles Howell III, -13, $602,500

T-8: Brooks Koepka, -13, $602,500

T-10: Abraham Ancer, -11, $477,500

T-10: Laurie Canter, -11, $477,500

T-10: Ian Poulter, -11, $477,500

T-10: Marc Leishman, -11, $477,500

14: Bryson DeChambeau, -10, $270,000

T-15: Matt Jones, -9, $233,600

T-15: Dustin Johnson, -9, $233,600

T-15: Phil Mickelson, -9, $233,600

T-15: Carlos Ortiz, -9, $233,600

T-15: Lee Westwood, -9, $233,600

T-20: Joaquin Niemann, -8, $174,285

T-20: Sergio Garcia, -8, $174,285

T-20: Sadom Kaewkaniana, -8, $174,285

T-20: Peter Uihlein, -8, $174,285

T-20: Talor Gooch, -8, $174,285

T-20: Jediah Morgan, -8, $174,285

T-20: Kevin Na, -8, $174,285

T-27: Charl Schwartzel, -7, $157,000

T-27: Phachara Khongwatmai, -7, $157,000

T-27: Shaun Norris, -7, $157,000

T-27: Jason Kokrak, -7, $157,000

T-27: Turk Pettit, -7, $157,000

T-27: Wade Ormsby, -7, $157,000

T-33: Chase Koepka, -6, $144,000

T-33: Sam Horsfield, -6, $144,000

T-33: Bernd Wiesberger, -6, $144,000

T-33: Henrik Stenson, -6, $144,000

T-33: Martin Kaymer, -6, $144,000

T-33: Hudson Swafford, -6, $144,000

T-33: Cameron Tringale, -6, $144,000

40: Pat Perez, -5, $136,000

T-41: Anirban Lahiri, -4, $131,000

T-41: Cameron Smith, -4, $131,000

T-41: Graeme McDowell, -4, $131,000

T-41: Matthew Wolff, -4, $131,000

T-45: Louis Oosthuizen, E, $125,000

T-45: Scott Vincent, E, $125,000

47: Hideto Tanihara, +1, $122,000

48: Branden Grace, WD, $120,000

Team Results

1. Fireballs (Eugenio Chacarra, Sergio Garcia, Abraham Ancer, Carlos Ortiz): -45, $3,000,000

2. Crushers (Bryson DeChambeau, Paul Casey, Charles Howell III, Anirban Lahiri): -38 $1,500,000

3. Cleeks (Richard Bland, Laurie Canter, Martin Kaymer, Graeme McDowell): -37, $500,000

The Bangkok Invitational was the sixth event of the inaugural edition of LIV Golf. The seventh event will be held at the Royal Greens Golf and Country Club, King Abdullah Economic City, Saudi Arabia from October 14 to 16. This will be the last individual event before the final Team Championship, which will be held from October 27 to 30 in Miami.

