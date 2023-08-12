LIV Golf League is nearing its finale, which is scheduled to take place in Trump National Doral Miami in October 2023. Ahead of the big event, the league has announced a LIV X VIP giveaway.

Per the league's official website, the 'winner and guess' will receive a 'once-in-a-lifetime' experience of watching golf.

Rewards of the LIV X VIP giveaway

The reward prize value is around $4,900, which includes several perks:

Exclusive Gallary hospitality for three days.

Two Gallery Club tickets. (inclusive of food, beverages, etc.)

Will be allowed to walk inside the Miami course with the professional group on Friday and Saturday.

Receive cash accommodation of $1,760 for travel expenses, food, etc.

A photograph with the winning team on the podium.

A signed A4-sized photograph from the winning team.

Time and eligibility of the LIV X VIP giveaway

You can fill out the giveaway form between August 10, 2023, and September 24, 2023.

Listed below are the eligibility criteria:

Only LIV X subscribers are eligible to participate in the contest.

The minimum age required to participate is 18 years.

Only one entry for an individual.

How to enter the LIV X VIP giveaway

The process of entering the giveaway contest is very simple. All you need to do is follow these steps:

Sign up for LIV X through the league's official website. You will be redirected to a new page to select your favorite team.

Select your favorite team.

You will be redirected to a form, which you have to fill up (Click here).

How many events are left in the LIV Golf 2023 calendar?

As of writing, the league is at Trump National Golf Club for the LIV Golf Bedminster event. After that ends, the following events will be left in the 2023 season:

LIV Golf Chicago - From September 22 to 24

LIV Golf Jeddah - From October 13 to 15

LIV Golf Miami - From October 20 to 22

When and where will the LIV Championship be held?

The final event on the league's 2023 calendar will be played at the Trump National Doral Miami golf club. It will be known as LIV Golf Miami, as of now, and will be held from October 20 to October 22. It will be both a stroke-play and match-play event and will decide the winning team of the season.

The prize pool of the 2022 LIV Golf Miami event was $50 million, and the winning team received $16 million out of it. Meanwhile, the runner-up team received $8 million.

As for the 2023 LIV Championship, the prize purse, field, and other details will be updated as the tournament comes closer.