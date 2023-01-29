What’s inside 2023 Farmers Insurance Open winner Max Homa’s bag?

Max Homa made outstanding progress in the fourth round of the Farmers Insurance Open. The American golfer was five shots behind leader Sam Ryder, and with his six birdies in the fourth round, Homa finished with a scoring deficit of six to clinch the trophy.

Homa has registered the most wins on the PGA Tour since 2021. It was his sixth PGA Tour win and the fourth in California.

Max Homa uses Titleist equipment to play. He made impressive high-cut shots with his T100*S 4-iron from Titleist. He used a KBS Tour $-Taper 130X shaft at the 2023 Farmers Insurance Open.

The string-lofted player's irons helped Max improve his speed on lengthy shots. He has four different sets of irons that were used in the field as per his requirements.

Having turned professional in 2013, Max Homa has won eight professional events in his career so far. Although he is yet to win a major event, Homa has clinched six PGA Tour events, including four in the last two years.

Homa earned his second PGA Tour title in February 2021 after winning the Genesis Invitational over Tony Finau. He then won the Fortinet Championship later that year.

He won two championships in 2022 and now has his sixth PGA Tour title at the Farmers Insurance Open.

Winner Max Homa's bag

Driver

Titleist TSR3 (10 degrees), with Mitsubishi Tensei 1K Black 65 TX shaft

Fairway Woods

Titleist TSR3 (16.5 degrees), with Fujikura Ventus Blue TR 80 X shaft, Titleist TSR2 (21 degrees), with Graphite Design Tour AD XC 9 TX shaft

Irons

Titleist T100•S (4), T100 (5), Titleist 620MB (6-9), with KBS $Taper 130 X shaft

Wedges

Titleist Vokey Design Spin Milled SM9 (46 degrees), with KBS $Taper 130 X shaft, (50, 56, and 60 degrees), with KBS Hi-Rev 2.0 125 S shafts

Putter

Scotty Cameron Phantom X 5.5 prototype

Ball

Titleist Pro V1

Max Homa enjoys his first victory as a parent

The Farmers Insurance Open was especially meaningful for Max Homa because it was his first victory since becoming a father. The American golfer welcomed his first child last year. His wife, Lacey, underwent multiple surgeries during the birth of their child.

Max Homa was happy to share the victory with his family at Torrey Pines. He even thanked his wife for his achievement.

“I feel like I’ve almost worked harder for this because I want to spend as much time as I possibly can helping her and being with Cam and doing all the cool things, catching some smiles here and there and getting screamed at.

“I will tell him this story ad nauseam and he will probably think I’m the worst for it, but this will be my corny dad story that I will tell every Thanksgiving or something,” Max Homa said.

He went on to say:

“He’s not going to remember this, so I’ve got to win again.”

During the winner's press conference, Homa got emotional after looking at his Titleist golf ball with the number 25 inscribed on it. It was the jersey number of his high school buddy, who passed away. Homa had tears in his eyes, but he just wiped them and put the ball in his pocket before adding, "For Cam."

