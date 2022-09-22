What time does the Presidents Cup start?

The Presidents Cup will get underway on September 22 and go on till 25th. The 14th edition of the team competition was orginally supposed to take place in in the fall of 2021 but had to be postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The action will get under way at the Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte, North Carolina. Each day of the competition is likely to be nothing short of nail-biting. So, it's pertinent that all ticketholders reach the venue on time, and fans across the globe take note of the broadcast timings.

The gates will open and tees begin at different times on each day. Here are the timings:

Day and Date ET(Eastern Time) BST(British Standard Time) IST(Indian Standard Time) JST (Japanese Standard Time) Thursday, September 22 10:00 15:00 19:30 22:00 Friday, September 23 9:00 14:00 18:30 21:00 Saturday, September 24 6:30 11:30 16:00 19:30 Sunday, September 25 9:00 14:00 18:30 21:00

Tee Time

Day and Date ET(Eastern Time) BST(British Standard Time) IST(Indian Standard Time) JST(Japanese Standard Time) Thursday, September 22 13:05 18:05 22:35 2:05(September 23) Friday, September 23 11:35 16:35 21:35 12:30(September 24) Saturday, September 24 7:12 (Round 3)12:05 (Round 4) 12:12 (Round 3)17:05 (Round 4) 16:42 (Round 3)21:05 (Round 4) 20:12 (Round 3)1:00 (Round4)(September 25) Sunday, September 25 12:02 17:02 21:02 1:02(September 26)

The broadcast timings are subject to change, though.

What is the Presidents Cup?

Justin Thomas from Team USA plays a practice shot. (Image via Rob Carr/Getty Images)

For the unversed, the Presidents Cup is a biennial international golf tournament played between the United States and the rest of the world except Europe. The teams comprising the best golfers in the world will battle it out on the greens for the coveted trophy.

Golf is an extremely strategic sport, and the scoreboard can change upside down in just a matter of plays. It's truly edge-of-the-seat and when the stakes are high, the fight is often a compelling one. If golf ever had a version of Clash of the Titans, this would arguably be it.

While the tournament is alternatively held in either United States or any other country, this year it will take place at the Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte, North Carolina, in the USA. President of the United States, Joe Biden, will serve as the Honorary Chairperson.

This year, the Quail Hollow Club will create an arena-like feel for the first Tee - something that has never been seen before in the Presidents Cup - so it promises to be a magnificent experience.

