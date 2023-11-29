What time will Tiger Woods tee off in Round 1 of 2023 Hero World Challenge?

The world of golf revolves around the Bahamas these days. In less than 24 hours, Tiger Woods will be making his official return to competitive activity there. Albany Golf Club will have the honor of receiving him back, home of the Hero World Challenge hosted by Woods himself.

Tiger Woods will be teeing off on Thursday, November 30, at 11:52 am (Eastern Time). He is paired with Justin Thomas in the seventh of the 10 duos that make up the field.

Expand Tweet

This Wednesday, Tiger Woods participated in the Hero World Challenge Pro-Am event. He looked good in his movements and even pulled off difficult shots.

A day earlier, Tiger Woods declared he felt "pain-free" during his pre-tournament press conference. Furthermore, Woods said that he was not worried about walking "90 holes" and that he still has a chance to win tournaments on the PGA Tour.

The first round of the Hero World Challenge will begin at 10:46 am on Thursday. Brian Harman and Lucas Glover will open the day. All groups will start from hole 1, with 11-minute intervals between them.

Harman and Glover will be followed by (in order) Cameron Young and Sepp Straka, Tony Finau and Wyndham Clark, Keegan Bradley and Rickie Fowler, Matt Fitzpatrick and Justin Rose, Sam Burns and Scottie Scheffler, Tiger Woods and Justin Thomas, Jason Day and Collin Morikawa, Will Zalatoris and Jordan Spieth.

Max Homa and the defending champion for two consecutive years, Víktor Hovland, will close the action with a tee time of 12:25 pm.

A look at Tiger Woods' performance during the Pro-Am event

Tiger Woods played only nine holes during the Hero World Challenge Pro-Am, not an unusual occurrence in these types of events. It can even be considered logical, considering the ankle injury that kept him away from the courses.

According to the Daily Mail, Woods scored even par, while the PGA Tour staff writer Paul Hodowanic reported that he looked good but carried a slight limp in his gait. He posted on his personal X account (formerly Twitter):

"Tiger [is] swinging it well this morning in the pro-am. Driving it great. Short game looks refined. There is a noticeable limp in his walk. Whether it’s just stiffness or some pain, it doesn’t seem to be hindering his game much."

Expand Tweet

The Pro-Am groups were made up of four amateurs each. Tiger Woods was accompanied by Dr. Pawan Munjal, Managing Director and CEO of Hero MotoCorp, title sponsor of the tournament.