What is in Tom Kim’s bag? Shriners Children’s Open champion’s WITB explored

South Korea's Tom Kim again emerged as the champion at the Shriners Children's Open on the PGA Tour. His back-to-back rounds of 62 on Saturday and a final round 66 secured his victory with a winning score of 20-under-par, a total of 264 strokes.

So, what did Kim have in his bag that helped him clinch this title? Tom Kim's bag was packed with precision and power, ensuring his victory at the Shriner's Children's Open.

Analysing Tom Kim's Bag

Driver: Titleist TSR3 (9° loft) with Fujikura Atmos Tour Spec Black 6 X shaft.

3 Wood: Titleist TSi3 (13.5° loft) with Mitsubishi Chemical Tensei 1K Pro White 70 TX shaft.

Hybrid: Titleist TSR3 (19° loft) with Graphite Design Tour AD AG04 Prototype 9 X shaft.

Irons: Titleist T200 (3-iron) with True Temper Project X 5.5 shaft, and Titleist T100 (4-iron to 9-iron) with True Temper Project X 6.0 shafts.

Wedges: Titleist Vokey Design SM9 (46°-10° F Grind & 52°-12° F Grind) with True Temper Project X 6.0 shafts, and Titleist Vokey Design SM9 WedgeWorks (60° T Grind) with True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue X100 shaft.

Putter: Scotty Cameron Timeless GSS prototype.

Ball: Titleist Pro V1x.

Tom Kim playing golf

Tom Kim makes history with back-to-back Vegas wins

Tom Kim secured a rare feat, winning the Shriners Children's Open in Las Vegas for the second time in the same PGA Tour season. He clinched the title with a 5-under 66, outlasting Adam Hadwin by a single shot.

At just 21 years old, Tom Kim is among the youngest players, along with Tiger Woods in 1997, to have three PGA Tour wins in 15 months. He also repeated his last year's Las Vegas win when he beat Patrick Cantlay in a playoff.

The moment came during the par-5 16th hole, where Kim took control. The final hour of the competition was intense, with a six-way tie for the lead and 12 players separated by just one shot. Holes 13 through 16 were the easiest in the final round, setting the stage for a thrilling finish.

In a two-player showdown between Kim and Hadwin, Kim maintained his one-shot lead. They both played solidly, but the 16th hole made the difference, where Kim seized a two-shot advantage. He held onto this lead and finished the tournament with a score of 20-under 264.

This victory boosted Tom Kim to the 11th spot in the world rankings, establishing him as a rising star in professional golf. His journey to this win included both wins and challenges, including an ankle injury.

In addition to Kim's achievement, Eric Cole made a strong case for PGA Tour Rookie of the Year, finishing just two shots behind. Isaiah Salinda also made his mark by tying for seventh place, earning a spot in Mexico's next PGA Tour event.