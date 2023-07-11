What is Underrated Golf? All you need to know about Stephen Curry’s award-winning mission to grow the sport of golf

Stephen Curry is an avid golfer. His second favorite sport after basketball is golf. The NBA star has been contributing to the development of the game and has started the Underrated Golf Tour, to provide an opportunity for young underprivileged players to collaborate with big brands and enhance their skills.

According to the official website of the Underrated Tour, its initiative is:

"Dedicated to enacting real change by creating lanes for youth from underserved communities to gain access to all of the opportunities the sport of golf offers.

"It is focused on equal representation of all genders, while being a force multiplier for them to realize their potential, positively impact the sport and be true benefactors to all participants in the game."

Stephen Curry collaborated with Sports Journalist Will Lowery to work towards the development of golf by organizing events on the Underrated Tour. He started the Tour in 2021, and its second season is scheduled from June 25 to August 7.

Curry told PGA Tour.com about his love for golf:

“I’ve been blessed throughout my life in terms of people who believed in me and supported me in whatever I was passionate about -- not just sports, but any other interests that I had -- so that confidence that you have from that is contagious. You can move mountains with that."

He added:

“If we can be that for the next generation in all different facets of their lives in terms of our foundation, Eat.Learn.Play., by providing necessary resources for them to live a healthy and happy childhood to what we’re doing in the golf space and basketball space, it’s all necessary and I’m fully committed to maximizing my platform when it comes to that and finding ways to continue to give back and make that a priority while understanding this is a lifelong journey."

It is pertinent to note that Stephen Curry has also invited popular musician DJ Khaled for the inauguration of the second season of the Underrated Tour.

Stephen Curry was given the Ambassador of Golf Award

Stephen Curry's contribution to the growth of golf is very admirable. His Underrated Tour will aim to provide additional opportunities for impoverished children. Curry has also partnered with Howard University to add NCAA I Division women's and men's golf competitions beginning with the 2020-21 academic year.

Curry's efforts to promote diversity in golf were appreciated by PGA Tour champions and the Northern Ohio Golf Charities Foundation, Kaulig Companies Championship on July 8 at Firestone Country Club by awarding Curry with the 2023 Ambassador of Golf Award.

Curry told the PGA Tour about his experience:

“Obviously I love to play first and foremost, but trying to find ways to leverage the platform and the space and bring amazing partners together to do things that can create opportunities for the next generation to pursue golf at the highest level and open up the world of golf for kids who deserve it.

"Blessed to be able to accomplish what we’ve accomplished so far, but really I just feel like we’re getting started. It’s a great honor and encouragement to keep doing what I’m doing."

