What was Viktor Hovland wearing at the final round of 2023 BMW Championship? Golfer’s outfit and price explored

Norwegian golf sensation Viktor Hovland made waves at the 2023 BMW Championship with his remarkable victory. Hovland's incredible performance not only earned him a course-record 61 but also a stunning ascent to second place in the FedEx Cup Playoff standings.

However, it wasn't just his golfing skills that caught everyone's attention. His outfit during the final round was equally impressive, showcasing his distinct style on the greens.

Let's take a closer look at what Viktor Hovland was wearing at the championship and explore the prices of his winning ensemble.

BMW Championship Golf

Polo - J. Lindeberg: KV Print Polo

Viktor Hovland's choice of polo shirt was a sleek J. Lindeberg KV Print Polo, adding a touch of elegance to his appearance. This smart polo comes at a price of $95.

Pants - J. Lindeberg: Elliot Pant

Complementing his top with equal finesse was the J. Lindeberg Elliot Pants, adding both comfort and style to his golfing outfit. The tailored pants came with a price tag of $155.

Shoes - Puma: IGNITE Articulate Men's Golf Shoe

Hovland opted for the Puma IGNITE Articulate Men's Golf Shoe in the shoe department, blending performance and fashion seamlessly. With a discounted price of $119.99 (originally $179.99), these shoes proved to be a winning choice both on and off the course.

Hat - PING: Tour Classic Cap

Hovland shielded himself from the sun with a PING Tour Classic Cap, enhancing his golf look with a touch of practicality. The cap, priced at $34, completed his ensemble while keeping him focused on his game.

Belt - J.Lindeberg: Slater Golf Belt

Securing his golf pants in style, Hovland wore a J. Lindeberg Slater Golf Belt, which not only added to his outfit's aesthetics but also offered functionality. The belt, marked down to $57.50 from $115, showcased his savvy shopping skills.

Glove - Titleist: Players Golf Glove

To ensure a firm grip on his clubs, Viktor Hovland sported a Titleist Players Golf Glove. This essential piece of golf gear came at a price of $25.99, proving that even the smallest details matter in a winning outfit.

Viktor Hovland's Amazing Win at BMW Championship

Viktor Hovland secured a remarkable victory at the BMW Championship. He played a fantastic round on the last day, scoring nine-under 61.

Hovland made seven birdies on the final nine holes, achieving a 28 on the back nine. This outstanding performance hadn't been seen in almost 10 years on the PGA Tour.

Hovland's precise ball striking was evident, with only one putt on the back nine longer than 15 feet. Notably, he birdied the challenging 17th and 18th holes. His playing partner Rory McIlroy shot a commendable four-under 66, but had to acknowledge Hovland's brilliance.

The Tour now heads to the season finale, the Tour Championship, where the top 30 players will vie for an $18 million bonus. With several top players peaking at the right moment, an exciting conclusion to the season is anticipated.