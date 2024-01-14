What is the weather forecast for 2024 Sony Open in Hawaii on Sunday?

Keegan Bradley and Grayson Murray lead the 2024 Sony Open in Hawaii after 54 holes and everything is set for the fourth and decisive round. The weather is splendid at the venue and there is no threat of that changing today.

Over the Waialae Country Club in Honolulu, Hawaii, high atmospheric pressure prevails, so low humidity and stable weather are forecast. Temperatures will be warm, so staying hydrated is a priority for all the participants.

The sun rose over Honolulu at 7:11 am local time (12:11 pm Eastern Time). During the morning, temperatures are forecast to be 75.2°F with a relative humidity of 70%.

Chances of rain at the Sony Open in Hawaii will be only 6% and cloudiness will be 18%. Winds will be light with wind speeds at 4 miles per hour (mph) and gusts of 8 mph.

In the afternoon, weather conditions are expected to remain stable. Winds will only increase somewhat, with sustained speeds of 7 mph and gusts of 16 mph. Sunset will occur at 1:08 pm (Eastern Time).

The fourth round of the Sony Open in Hawaii began this Sunday (January 14) at 12:40 pm (ET). Tee time for the final groups is scheduled for 2:50 (ET). At that time, Bradley, Murray and Sam Stevens will tee off from hole 1 and Alejandro Tosti and Garrick Higgo will tee off from hole 10.

Sony Open in Hawaii - Leaders at a glance

The co-leaders of the Sony Open in Hawaii, Keegan Bradley and Grayson Murray, start the fourth round with a score of 14 under. But, they will have to show their best game this Sunday, as a total of 21 golfers are chasing them at five strokes or less.

Bradley, who is coming off a career revival last season, himself stands out in this group. During 2022-2023, Bradley returned to the winner's circle after a four-year drought, to which he added four more Top 10s.

Murray's start to the season has been a bit of a surprise, as the American is coming off a season where he only made five cuts in 13 starts on the PGA Tour.

Chris Kirk and Byeong Hun An are two of the five players tied for fourth, just three strokes behind the leaders. The flamboyant champion of The Sentry will surely try to take advantage of his momentum, while the Korean will try to find his first victory on the PGA Tour, after finishing fourth at the Kapalua Resort.

The great revelation of the tournament has been the Japanese Taiga Semikawa, who still does not have a very recognizable name in the professional circuits, but is not the same in the amateur field.

Semikawa became the top ranked amateur golfer in the world in September 2022. That same year, he turned professional and has already won two tournaments on his country's circuit.